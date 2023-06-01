United Defense Tactical Eyes National Expansion through Franchising

Fresh Self-Defense Concept uses Cutting-edge Technology and Curriculum to Redefine Safety

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical, the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, is announcing plans to expand their national footprint through franchising.

UDT's Reality Based Threat Training concept is a cutting-edge approach to training individuals in real-world threat scenarios. It employs advanced technology, immersive simulations, self-defense, mindset, de-escalation and more, to create a highly realistic training environment. Franchisees can offer community members a cumulative and educational training experience while eliminating the risk and danger of training with live ammunition.

United Defense Tactical was founded in Costa Mesa, California, four years ago when founder and Chief Instructor, Wes Fox, realized that society was grappling with a problem that wasn't being fulfilled anywhere else—the need for comprehensive, realistic and well-rounded self-defense and firearms training courses.

"Training in a static environment will not prepare you for danger in a dynamic one if someone is actively coming at you. You can't do what you haven't been trained to do," Fox said. "We're trying to teach everyone and anyone, from civilian to law enforcement and beyond, how to adequately assess a threat, remain calm under pressure and know the skills to lean on to save lives."

With 4 franchises already awarded and many more in the works across California and Nevada, United Defense Tactical is looking for single and multi-unit franchisees who want to equip local community members with the skills and strategies needed to defuse hostile situations and keep themselves and each other safe.

"People who decide to bring United Defense Tactical to their local communities will ultimately help save lives," Fox said. "From civilians, to businesses, schools, law enforcement and military, self-defense training is in high-demand. We know that violent crime rates are only going up. It's important to consider what your small business will be bringing to the table, and what needs it will be addressing in your community."

Franchisees will gain access to world-class programming, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence with protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. The estimated investment required to open a United Defense Tactical franchise is between $250,000 to $500,000. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

About United Defense Tactical
With our flagship facility Founded four years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. United Defense Tactical provides the knowledge, confidence and skills to appropriately assess, de-escalate and respond to threat scenarios. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

