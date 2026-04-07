United Digestive Accelerates Organic Growth Across the Southeast through Addition of New ASC and Clinic Locations, New Providers, and New Ancillary Services

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive (UD), one of the largest physician practice management companies supporting gastrointestinal providers and partner practices throughout the Southeast, is driving significant organic growth through strategic investments in new clinics and endoscopy centers, the recruitment of top physician and advanced practice provider talent across its network, and the implementation of new ancillaries to expand its comprehensive care model. Together, these efforts are improving access, reducing wait times, and bringing high-quality GI care closer to patients across UD's network.

"Organic growth has always been a core pillar of our organization's strategic initiatives" said Neal C. Patel, MD, CEO of United Digestive. "By thoughtfully expanding our clinical footprint, recruiting exceptional providers, and investing in advanced outpatient facilities, we are improving access to preventive and specialized GI care for the communities we serve. These investments reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality care closer to where patients live."

In March, UD celebrated the opening of West Florida Surgical Suites in Tampa, which added three new endoscopy procedure rooms to its footprint. The facility represents a unique milestone, as the team successfully repurposed a previously non-GI outpatient facility into a dedicated gastrointestinal endoscopy center. Building on this momentum, UD plans to open a newly constructed three-room ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Watkinsville, GA later this year.

In addition, UD has continued to expand its presence in Georgia, recently opening or expanding four clinic locations in Watkinsville, Commerce, Dawsonville, and Forsyth, and currently constructing a new clinic in Cartersville.

In 2025, the organization recruited 11 new gastroenterologists, one pathologist, and 12 advanced practice providers. Looking ahead, seven additional gastroenterologists and one pathologist so far are set to begin in 2026, along with 16 advanced practice providers, further supporting expanded access and reducing time to receive high-quality GI care.

To enhance its patient-centric comprehensive care model, UD has also made targeted investments to expand infusion services to five new Florida locations, opened a pharmacy in February 2026, and launched Care360, a tech-enabled platform to help manage chronic GI conditions. Additionally, the organization has executed strategic initiatives in research to significantly increase the number of active studies and principal investigators it supports.

"We are laser focused on building a world-class GI platform – whether through new clinics, ASC development, ancillary services, or recruiting outstanding clinicians," said Dr. Patel. "This comprehensive approach allows us to improve access and lower costs while maintaining the highest standards of care that define United Digestive and its partner practices."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices across the Southeast. Partner practices of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure, operational insights, and investments that support regional growth. Physician partners operate with a dyad leadership model that reduces administrative burden and provides local support, enabling them to deliver the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive continues to grow rapidly, supporting 67 clinics, 25 ASCs, and approximately 270 providers practicing in four states: Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

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SOURCE United Digestive