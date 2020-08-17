United Digestive Announces Dr. John Suh as new CMO Celebrates Dr. Steven Morris' Four Decades of Leadership

"It has been a privilege to work under the leadership of Dr. Morris over the years, and I'm pleased that our work together will continue. I am honored and humbled to serve United Digestive in this way, and I am so proud to be a part of this organization," said John Suh, MD. "As chief medical officer, I will work tirelessly to support our teams in delivering the highest quality care for our patients."

Suh joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, an affiliated practice of United Digestive, in 2008 and has held various leadership roles within the organization ever since. He currently serves on United Digestive's physician executive committee and as the medical director for its Advanced Center for GI Therapeutics.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Suh into his new role," said Mark Gilreath, CEO for United Digestive. "His proven leadership and clinical expertise will build on the strong foundation laid by Dr. Morris over the past 40 years."

Under Morris' leadership and vision, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates started as a two-physician practice and transformed into one of the largest physician-owned GI groups in the country. In addition, he oversaw the practice's partnership with Frazier Healthcare Partners to form United Digestive in 2018.

"I've had the pleasure of working alongside John for more than 12 years," said Steven J. Morris, MD. "I am confident that his dedication to clinical best practices and focus on patient care will continue the organization's forward-thinking legacy."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is an Atlanta-based physician practice management company focused on delivering value for GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. The company serves independent practices by leveraging advanced operational infrastructure and insights to reduce administrative burden, while supporting clinicians' objective to provide the highest-quality patient care.

