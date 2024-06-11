UNITED DIGESTIVE FACILITIES RECOGNIZED AMONG NATION'S TOP AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Inaugural Report Highlights the Top 12%

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athens-Clarke County Endoscopy Center and Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite, both part of the United Digestive network, have been named among the highest performing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the country by U.S. News & World Report. This prestigious recognition highlights United Digestive's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier patient care.

U.S. News & World Report's evaluation of ASCs is based on multiple factors, including how successfully patients avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations, and other undesirable outcomes. Athens-Clarke County Endoscopy Center and Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite excelled in these categories, standing out among the more than 2000 GI ASCs evaluated nationwide.

Dr. John Suh, Chief Medical Officer of United Digestive, commented on the accolade: "The recognition by U.S. News & World Report reflects United Digestive's mission to lead through our comprehensive care model and continuous improvement. As healthcare continues to evolve, United Digestive remains committed to setting benchmarks for quality. We are incredibly proud of the teams at Athens-Clarke and Northern Crescent for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering focus on improving patient outcomes."

For more information about the rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report's Best ASCs at http://health.usnews.com/best-ascs. For more information about United Digestive, please visit www.uniteddigestive.com.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

