United Digestive Implements Innovative Education Program from Boston Scientific

The comprehensive learning experience has helped practitioners' education to improve patient care 

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, a leading provider of gastroenterology (GI) services and one of the largest GI physician practice management platforms in the U.S., has introduced a personalized education program powered by Boston Scientific. Known as the GI Foundations Program, this initiative underscores United Digestive's dedication to advancing gastroenterology by providing its providers and ancillary teams unparalleled access to new endoscopic educational programs.

United Digestive was the inaugural organization to implement the GI Foundations Program across all 22 of its state-of-the-art Endoscopy Centers. As part of the Boston Scientific EDUCARE online platform, the GI Foundations Program offers self-paced online learning, hands-on practice, and access to additional clinical and non-clinical education opportunities. Through the EDUCARE platform, United Digestive's team members can benefit from a personalized program that delivers education and insights from globally recognized industry experts.

Through the implementation of this educational program, United Digestive aims to create an environment that empowers providers and staff to prioritize patient care by enhancing clinical standards. With the GI Foundations Program, United Digestive is positioned to establish new benchmarks in several areas, including physician and staff education, technological advancements in gastrointestinal procedures, community engagement, employee retention strategies, as well as other special initiatives.

"The implementation of this tailored educational program marks another milestone in enhancing patient care and reaffirms our collective commitment to the advancement of GI care," said Neal C. Patel, MD, President of United Digestive. Top of Form

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.  

