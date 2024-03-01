UNITED DIGESTIVE LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE COLON CANCER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

Driving Change and Saving Lives Through Awareness and Innovative Screening Efforts

ATLANTA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, United Digestive, on behalf of its many partner practices, is spearheading several events and activities in March as part of a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate the public, promote screenings, and honor those impacted by colon cancer.

These efforts come on the heels of a new report by the American Cancer Society in January that colon and rectal cancers have become leading causes of cancer death in younger adults. Colorectal cancer is already the deadliest cancer for men under 50 and the second deadliest cancer (behind breast cancer) for women in the same age group.

"As a physician, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of colon cancer on individuals and families," says Dr. Neal C. Patel, president of United Digestive. "It is crucial for the public to understand the seriousness of this disease and the importance of screening and preventative benefits of colonoscopy."

United Digestive's campaign for Colon Cancer Awareness Month involves several initiatives throughout the communities it serves, partnerships with area non-profit organizations, and patient communications by way of "Don't Miss the Signs" PSA, directing patients to screen4coloncancer.com.

Concerning United Digestive's initiatives, Dr. Patel adds, "United Digestive continues to be on the frontlines in raising public awareness about the dangers of colon cancer and the need for preventative measures. We hope our innovative efforts spur individuals to take proactive steps to protect their health by scheduling a colonoscopy with one of our partner practices, who use the latest technology – including AI-assisted colonoscopies – to deliver state-of-the-art care."

For additional information about United Digestive, please visit uniteddigestive.com or screen4coloncancer.com.

