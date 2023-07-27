United Digestive Physician Elected ACG Governor of Georgia

News provided by

United Digestive

27 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET

Dr. Hetal A. Karsan Receives Recognition for Dedication in Advanced GI Care

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hetal A. Karsan, MD, an Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates physician, has been elected as the newest Governor of Georgia for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). Dr. Karsan will serve a term of three years.

Continue Reading
Hetal A. Karsan, MD
Hetal A. Karsan, MD

Dr. Karsan is a graduate of Indiana University and earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Boston University Medical Center. Dr. Karsan pursued clinical fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center, with additional formal training in interventional endoscopy, liver transplantation and clinical research at UCLA, while working with esteemed physicians in the field. As an associate editor for the American Journal of Gastroenterology and the only private practicing physician on the editorial board, he served two three-year terms including editor of the journal's notable Red Section. He is currently the Chair of the Credentials Committee for Memberships and the International Governor for the American College of Gastroenterology.

"We are pleased that Dr. Karsan was elected by various gastroenterologists across the state to represent our industry," said UD's Chief Medical Officer John Suh, MD, MPH. "This is a prestigious achievement and demonstrates Dr. Karsan's dedication to advancing GI healthcare."

As the newly elected Governor of Georgia, Dr. Karsan plans to advance the ACG's public policy agenda directly to federal policymakers and help remove barriers that directly affect patient care. He also plans to continue his work in medical education by authoring another series of gastroenterology textbooks and directing additional medical education courses to help his colleagues, who are also taking care of patients in the clinical setting. Dr. Karsan's term as ACG's Governor of Georgia begins in October 2023.

"I am honored to have been elected as ACG's Governor of Georgia. This role represents an incredible opportunity to promote excellence in patient care and support fellow GI professionals in our state," said Karsan. "I look forward to working with the esteemed members of ACG to make a positive impact."

About American College of Gastroenterology

The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is a recognized leader in educating GI professionals and the public about digestive disorders. Their mission is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation, and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention, and treatment. To learn more about ACG, visit their website.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Lance Wagner
[email protected]
www.uniteddigestive.com

SOURCE United Digestive

Also from this source

United Digestive Physicians Achieve Top Honors in Atlanta Magazine

United Digestive Partners with Kohlberg & Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.