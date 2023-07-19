United Digestive Physicians Achieve Top Honors in Atlanta Magazine

Affiliated Providers Account for nearly half of Top GI Docs in annual guide 

ATLANTA , July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive is pleased to announce that 18 physicians from two provider practices, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates (AGA) and DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates (DGA), have been named "Top Doctors" in Atlanta Magazine's 2023 annual guide of metro area providers. This recognition further solidifies the world-class GI care provided to our patients. Winners were nominated by their peers and selected after an extensive screening process was completed by Professional Research Services.

"We are pleased that our AGA and DGA physicians were recognized in Atlanta Magazine's 'Top Doctors' 2023 edition," said UD's Chief Medical Officer John Suh, MD, MPH. "This recognition demonstrates their clinical expertise in the GI specialty as well as United Digestive's ability to provide best-in-class care to our patients."

The special edition of the magazine highlights more than 1,100 physicians across metro Atlanta representing 69 specialties. The physicians from AGA and DGA make up more than 46 percent of the gastroenterologists recognized in the GI category. The digital version of the magazine can be viewed here.

Congratulations to the following 2023 top doctors: Basil Al-Awabdy, MD, AGA; Girish Anand, MD, AGA; Anthony Balistreri, MD, DGA; Christopher A. Brown, MD, AGA; Joel Camilo, MD, AGA; Hitesh Chokshi, MD, AGA; Temitope Foster , MD, DGA; H. Sooki Hon, MD, AGA; Nandhakumar Kanagarajan, MD, AGA; Hetal Karsan, MD, AGA; Yasmin Karim, MD, AGA; Ralph Lyons, MD, AGA; Enrique Martínez, MD, AGA; Jai Eun (Jenny) Min, MD, AGA; Kamil Obideen, MD, AGA; David Quinn, MD, AGA; Marc Sonenshine, MD, AGA; and Mark Stern, MD, DGA.

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

