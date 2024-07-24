UNITED DIGESTIVE WINS GOLD AT THE 43rd ANNUAL DESIGN EXCELLENCE AWARDS

State of the Art Lab Will Service UD Platform at Scale

ATLANTA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive's pathology lab has been awarded the Gold award at the 43rd annual Design Excellence Awards, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). The Design Excellence Awards, judged by ASID chapters from several other states, honor the creativity and hard work of designers who have created spaces that exemplify excellence in design and functionality.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive. "It is a testament to our commitment to creating state-of-the-art facilities that support our mission of providing top-quality care. Winning this award underscores our dedication to excellence in all aspects of our operations. It also highlights the outstanding design work of LeVino Jones Medical Interiors, who we thank for their exceptional efforts."

United Digestive's pathology lab was designed to optimize functionality and efficiency while creating a comfortable and welcoming environment. The design combines advanced technology, optimized workspaces, and modern aesthetics.

"The design of our pathology lab plays a critical role in supporting our partner practices as they work to provide accurate and timely diagnoses," said Dr. Patel. "This award-winning lab enhances our ability to deliver exceptional care and improves the work environment for our dedicated team."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

