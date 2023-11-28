United Direct Solutions Improves Financial Institution Customer Loyalty This Budget Season

Marketing Leader Provides Insights for Consumer-Centric Business Models

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a leader in customized marketing outreach, is pleased to offer insights on how financial service clients can reimagine customer loyalty and empowerment while successfully navigating the challenges faced during budget season.

In this evolving landscape, data privacy concerns and the limitations of legacy systems often hinder a financial institutions' ability to fully understand a customer's economic background and circumstances, impacting the overall customer experience. As an example, two out of three banks report that they cannot assess a customer beyond a single moment in time, according to a Deloitte study. United Direct Solutions recognizes the urgency of personalization and multiple touchpoints to strengthen customer loyalty, particularly as the economic outlook remains uncertain.

Recent data underscores the need for this transformation. The Deloitte study revealed only 21% of customers received valuable guidance from their primary bank between January 2022 and January 2023, despite significant economic fluctuations. Those who received valuable advice were more likely to reward their bank by opening new accounts.

United Direct Solutions employs the following strategies to effectively reach the right audience:

Embracing automation and integrating with clients' systems streamlines tasks such as document management, resulting in more efficient processes and archiving.

Recognizing the inadequacy of one-size-fits-all solutions, UDS adapts to clients' unique requirements and customizes outreach accordingly.

Using state-of-the-art variable printing equipment, United Direct Solutions delivers personalized messaging while efficiently managing large volumes of materials.

Acknowledging the demands of today's business world, UDS ensures quick responses by expediting processes, such as approvals or deliveries. This is a crucial advantage, especially during critical seasons or tight deadlines.

In an age of information overload, the importance of delivering eye-catching and informative communication materials is vital. This includes engaging visuals and QR codes to simplify complex materials and offer clarity to the target audience.

Recognizing the potential consequences of payroll and financial errors leading to unclaimed funds. To mitigate this risk, implementing systems that facilitate the smooth transition of these funds is an industry best practice, reducing errors and minimizing the risk of fraud .

United Direct Solutions' expertise allows financial institutions, including banks, wealth management companies and credit unions, to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape and economic uncertainties with confidence. This budget season, UDS is primed to redefine customer loyalty and elevate personalized experiences for the best results. Learn more or request a free consultation at www.udsolutions.com.

