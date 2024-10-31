United Direct Solutions Maximizes Nonprofit Holiday Fundraising

Marketing Leader Shares Five Tips for Driving Year-End Donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), an industry leader in direct marketing since 1980, leverages its extensive experience with nonprofits to help organizations effectively reach target audiences and increase donations during the holiday season.

At this most important time of year for fundraising, charitable giving faces challenges – largely due to a decline in single donor contributions and the impact of election-year fundraising. Nonprofits must work harder to meet their annual financial goals and United Direct Solutions emphasizes the enduring power of direct mail in connecting organizations with their supporters. Unlike other forms of outreach, direct mail ensures that messages reach recipients who are already familiar with receiving similar appeals at this time of year.

To help nonprofits navigate this landscape and maximize their holiday fundraising efforts, UDS offers five effective tips for leveraging direct mail:

Timing is Everything: Successful direct mail campaigns depend on strategic timing. Nonprofits should avoid key dates that could lower engagement, such as the Medicare Open Enrollment period and the week of Thanksgiving. Steering clear of mailings just before major elections can also optimize impact. Personalization Matters: Tailored messages resonate more with donors, encouraging emotional connections that appeal specifically to long-time supporters while providing richer descriptions for first-time givers. Personalized letters serve as gentle nudges for past contributors and can rekindle interest among lapsed donors or those who have yet to contribute. Physical Presence is Powerful: The tangible nature of a heartfelt letter enhances its effectiveness. Recipients often keep these letters visible alongside holiday cards – pinned to a fridge or placed on a desk – as continual reminders of the cause, motivating potential donations. Leverage Data for Future Campaigns: Data-driven insights are essential for optimizing future fundraising efforts. Nonprofits should consider analyzing campaign performance from this year, focusing on holiday-specific trends and donor behaviors, to inform and enhance their strategies for future holiday campaigns and year-round efforts. Embrace Multi-Channel Integration: As the marketing landscape evolves, UDS recommends integrating multiple outreach methods. Combining direct mail with digital marketing and social media can amplify a nonprofit's message and reach. Employing different narratives while maintaining consistent holiday-themed messaging keeps donors engaged and connected.

Anne Cordeiro, Vice President of Development at Senior Citizens Inc., offers valuable insights from her nonprofit's successful holiday campaigns. She shared, "Seventy-five percent of our annual donations come in during the holidays. While direct mail was our primary method, we've expanded to include social media, Google Ads, and email outreach to maximize our impact."

United Direct Solution's recommended multi-channel strategy, combined with compelling stories and a Thanksgiving placemat that recipients can decorate and personalize, has significantly improved Senior Citizen Inc. visibility and engagement during the holiday season. Read more on the United Direct Solutions blog.

United Direct Solutions works with nonprofits to leverage the full potential of direct mail, ensuring their campaigns stand out in a crowded marketplace. For more information on how UDS can help nonprofits achieve their fundraising goals, visit www.udsolutions.com.

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, UDS is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.

