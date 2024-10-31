United Direct Solutions Maximizes Nonprofit Holiday Fundraising
Oct 31, 2024, 09:48 ET
Marketing Leader Shares Five Tips for Driving Year-End Donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), an industry leader in direct marketing since 1980, leverages its extensive experience with nonprofits to help organizations effectively reach target audiences and increase donations during the holiday season.
At this most important time of year for fundraising, charitable giving faces challenges – largely due to a decline in single donor contributions and the impact of election-year fundraising. Nonprofits must work harder to meet their annual financial goals and United Direct Solutions emphasizes the enduring power of direct mail in connecting organizations with their supporters. Unlike other forms of outreach, direct mail ensures that messages reach recipients who are already familiar with receiving similar appeals at this time of year.
To help nonprofits navigate this landscape and maximize their holiday fundraising efforts, UDS offers five effective tips for leveraging direct mail:
Anne Cordeiro, Vice President of Development at Senior Citizens Inc., offers valuable insights from her nonprofit's successful holiday campaigns. She shared, "Seventy-five percent of our annual donations come in during the holidays. While direct mail was our primary method, we've expanded to include social media, Google Ads, and email outreach to maximize our impact."
United Direct Solution's recommended multi-channel strategy, combined with compelling stories and a Thanksgiving placemat that recipients can decorate and personalize, has significantly improved Senior Citizen Inc. visibility and engagement during the holiday season. Read more on the United Direct Solutions blog.
United Direct Solutions works with nonprofits to leverage the full potential of direct mail, ensuring their campaigns stand out in a crowded marketplace. For more information on how UDS can help nonprofits achieve their fundraising goals, visit www.udsolutions.com.
About United Direct Solutions
United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, UDS is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.
