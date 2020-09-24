United Education Institute Opening New Las Vegas Campus This Fall

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark County will have improved access to educational opportunities with United Education Institute (UEI) opening a new campus location in Las Vegas at the Boulevard Mall (3450 S. Maryland Pkwy) this fall. UEI is an accredited institution that offers a range of vocational and trade programs to help students get started in a new career in as little as 10 months. The new campus is approximately 35,000 square-feet and includes classrooms, training labs, computer labs and a student resource center. The first cohort of students will start in Las Vegas on October 26.

"UEI has been providing access to post-secondary education for over 35 years in California, and we look forward to being a contributing member of the Las Vegas community, helping students achieve their education and career goals, and providing employers with the essential workers they need to meet today's challenges," said Jim York, IEC Vice President of Leadership and Campus President at UEI Las Vegas. "The campus is conveniently located and we offer both day and evening classes."

Initial programs being offered at the new Las Vegas campus include Automotive Technician, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, Dental Assistant and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician.

"UEI focuses on small class sizes, so our students will not only feel like a part of a team with a common goal, but they will also receive the one-on-one training and attention they need and deserve as a student," said Kristie Chiles, Director of Admissions for the Las Vegas campus. "In our own way, we are contributing to the rebirth of Las Vegas."

"UEI is creating some 60 new jobs in Las Vegas that include campus administration staff, support staff and instructor positions," York said. "We have a number of open positions to fill."

"The people in Las Vegas are very special to us - and deserve to be supported by a campus team that has an absolute passion for helping others," York added. "The environment we provide at UEI is positive, supportive and caring – something that all of us need in today's environment. We work hard to ensure that our staff and students feel welcome and at home with us!"

"I am very excited to join the UEI team here in Las Vegas," said Senior Admissions Representative Rhayne Thomas. "It makes me very proud to be part of the economic revitalization that our new campus will bring to the area. UEI is breathing new life into the Boulevard Mall by retro-fitting a large retail space into a beautiful campus where students will thrive."

"While the pandemic is certainly impacting the economy and employment in greater Las Vegas, our programs are in the fields where there is ongoing demand," said CEO and President Fardad Fateri, Ph.D. "Low-cost, short-term programs like those we will offer will be vital for people who have faced unemployment during the pandemic in jobs that may not come back."

Like all other UEI locations throughout California, the UEI Las Vegas campus will welcome new students with modified operations that include comprehensive COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The health, safety, and well-being of our students and colleagues is the top priority," Dr. Fateri said. "At the onset of the pandemic we deployed a distance education platform that has worked well to keep students on their path to graduation. Students are doing most of their coursework online, with limited time on campus in small groups, which are focused on the hands-on tasks in labs."

"UEI is training essential workers, particularly in our health care programs, and students are seeing the types of precautionary protocols that they can expect when entering the workforce after they graduate," Dr. Fateri added.

Modified operations at UEI Las Vegas will include COVID-19 protocols such as limited time on campus for students and focusing that time on essential learning tasks, wearing masks, temperature checks upon entry, social distancing, hand sanitation stations throughout campus, a staggered schedule limiting the number of students on campus at one time, and protective personal equipment (PPE) for medical and dental assistant labs. Labs and classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized after each class.

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for years while they attend college," York said. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach. Some programs include an externship with local employers, and UEI offers career services and job placement resources. If you are an employer looking to hire skilled workers, we invite you to talk with us about your needs."

