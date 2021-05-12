United Expands Beer, Wine and Snacks to Nearly All Flights Over Two Hours

"We know that having a wide variety of gourmet food and beverage options is important to our customers and we look forward to introducing these exciting, new options to enhance their flying experience," said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United. "Our new contactless payment technology enables us to safely introduce this new menu on select flights as we continue to see more customer return to flying."

New Adult Beverage Menu

United's revamped adult beverage menu features a number of options sourced locally from United's hubs, along with customer favorites from iconic brands. The new menu includes:

White Claw® Mango

Breckenridge Brewery Juice Drop Hazy IPA

Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale

Michelob ULTRA®

Stella Artois®

Red, white and sparkling wine options

New Snack Boxes

United's new snack boxes offer three distinct experiences for travelers of all ages and tastes:

Tapas Box: Hummus, bruschetta, breadstick crackers, flatbread crackers, sea salt almonds, olives, dark chocolate sea salt caramel

Hummus, bruschetta, breadstick crackers, flatbread crackers, sea salt almonds, olives, dark chocolate sea salt caramel Takeoff Box: Salami, apricots, gouda cheese spread, white cheddar cheese spread, multigrain crackers, cream crackers, smoked almonds, Toblerone®

Salami, apricots, gouda cheese spread, white cheddar cheese spread, multigrain crackers, cream crackers, smoked almonds, Toblerone® Recline Box: Pirate's Booty® white cheddar puffs, honey mustard pretzels, gummi bears, OREO® cookies

New A la Carte Options

In addition to the popular Pringles® Classic potato chips, United is adding three new a la carte snacks to its menu to give customers a larger variety of options, including high-protein and gluten-free options. The revamped menu includes:

Trü Frü Banana Bites : hyper-dried bananas covered in dark chocolate

: hyper-dried bananas covered in dark chocolate Food Should Taste Good™ Chips & Salsa Box: gluten-free, sweet potato "tortilla" chips with roasted pepper salsa

gluten-free, sweet potato "tortilla" chips with roasted pepper salsa GourmetNut Mega Omega Trail Mix: snack mix with walnuts, dried mango, almonds, cranberries, pumpkin seeds

How Contactless Payment Works:

To purchase select drinks and snack items onboard a flight, United's contactless payment system allows customers to store their payment information in a digital wallet on the United app and on United.com prior to departure.

Once in flight, customers can access a menu to view available items either on the United app and in Hemispheres.

Rather than handing the flight attendant a credit card, the flight attendant will ask for the customer's name and seat to confirm the card on file.

Once confirmed, customers will receive their products and the card on file will be charged accordingly.

For information on snacks available for purchase and step-by-step instructions on how to store a payment method and FAQs, visit United.com/snacktime.

New Domestic Premium Cabin Menu Items

United is also introducing brand-new meal offerings to customers seated in domestic premium cabins on flights over 1,500 miles and hub-to-hub flights over 800 miles. The enhanced meal service includes a choice of entrees – including fresher options like egg scramble with plant-based chorizo and grilled chicken breast with orzo and lemon basil pesto – sides and dessert. United has also partnered with Eli's Cheesecake to create a uniquely United chocolate pie flavor called "Pie in the Sky." The meals will be served on one tray, with items individually wrapped, to limit person-to-person contact and further the safety of our employees and customers.

Committed to Ensuring a Safer Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus℠ program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

