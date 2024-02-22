The 10-year-old non-profit organization highlights $64 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As February 24th marks the 2nd anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, United Help Ukraine (UHU), a leading U.S.-based nonprofit organization, announces that together with its partners, it will host a mass rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 2 pm EST. UHU calls on all who support Ukraine's fight for its independence and democratic values to join in the rally, showing unity for Ukraine's cause and standing with its people.

United Help Ukraine to Hold a Mass Rally on the 2nd Anniversary of Russia's Invasion. Post this United Help Ukraine highlights $64 million in humanitarian, medical, and tactical aid to Ukraine.

Deeply grateful for the support and generosity of American people and its partners, UHU also appeals to all Ukraine's supporters to contact their Members of U.S. House of Representatives and House Speaker Mike Johnson to urge them to approve currently stalled legislation authorizing much needed aid to Ukraine.

"America has been a great partner and ally of Ukraine both at the level of government aid and individual contributions. As the current situation on the ground is difficult, the assistance is needed more than ever," said President of United Help Ukraine Maryna Baydyuk. She added, "Our team and volunteers are doubling down on fund-raising efforts and delivery of the critical aid. We know the humanitarian and medical aid we provide to civilians and the frontline defenders saves precious lives in Ukraine every day."

Since its inception a decade ago, and particularly during the two years of Russia's full-scale invasion, UHU has provided over $64 million in aid. Ongoing contributions to United Help Ukraine will ensure that its work continues, offering invaluable support to the people of Ukraine in their effort to end the unjust war and bring victory over the aggressor.

UHU continues to focus on its key programs, which include:

Defender's Aid Program: provides essential humanitarian supplies, including protective gear, first-aid kits, tactical medicine training, satellite communications devices, and evacuation vehicles for those on the frontlines.

Medical Aid Program: supports healthcare infrastructure with supplies and equipment and the well-being of wounded individuals and their families by providing prostheses, physical therapy, and emotional support.

Humanitarian Welfare Program : provides vital assistance to the most vulnerable populations in Ukraine affected by the war, including internally displaced people, residents of liberated and frontline territories, and families with children.

United Help Ukraine's team and volunteers are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to be contributing to Ukraine's victory and nearing the peace. As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his most recent visit to the United States, "There is not a soul in Ukraine that does not feel gratitude to you, America."

About United Help Ukraine

Founded in 2014, United Help Ukraine (UHU) is a US-based 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide the people of Ukraine with critical support enabling them to survive in the face of adversity, defend and regain their sovereign territory, and rebuild and thrive in the future. UHU provides humanitarian, medical, psychological, and other assistance to those harmed by Russia's unprovoked aggression. We also advocate for a free, democratic, and independent Ukraine. Since the war in Ukraine began, United Help Ukraine has provided more than $64 million in humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

For Additional Information Please Contact:

Maryna Baydyuk: [email protected]/202-320-8294

or

David Bakelman: [email protected]/404-623-5415

SOURCE United Help Ukraine