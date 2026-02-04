United Heritage Life Insurance Company goes live on Equisoft's cloud-based policy administration system

The implementation of Equisoft/manage and digital insurance tools for annuity products addresses United Heritage's need to modernize their policy administration infrastructure to remain competitive and accelerate product launches in the evolving financial services market.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that United Heritage Life Insurance Company has successfully gone live with their annuity products on Equisoft/manage, a modern SaaS policy administration system for life insurance and annuities.

United Heritage selected Equisoft's comprehensive end-to-end solutions to support their Life and Annuities business, implementing Equisoft/manage for policy administration, along with Equisoft/apply (eApp) and AppCapture for digital application processing. The transformation also included migration of their agents to Equisoft/manage, creating a unified digital experience across the entire insurance value chain from application through claims processing.

"We chose Equisoft because of their domain expertise in insurance technology and their approach to solution delivery," said Todd Gill, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Heritage. Johanna Hale, Senior Vice President, Chief Transformation and Risk Officer further added, "Our legacy policy administration system was limiting our ability to effectively scale and quickly bring new products to market. Equisoft has been a great partner and I'm pleased that this transformation project has been successful in going live with our first line of business. We're now well positioned with a modern platform that will support our growth objectives, and we look forward to expanding to other products."

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to collaborate with United Heritage. We view our clients as true partners and are committed to helping them navigate their modernization journeys so they can stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving marketplace," said Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA, Equisoft. "United Heritage's successful go-live demonstrates how the right technology foundation and people enable financial institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and respond more quickly to market opportunities."

This successful implementation of annuities represents the first phase of United Heritage's broader digital transformation strategy. The insurer plans to begin the next phase in early 2026, which will extend the Equisoft platform to their preneed life insurance product, further expanding their modern technology capabilities across additional insurance lines of business.

About United Heritage Life Insurance Company

United Heritage Life Insurance Company, headquartered in Idaho, has been in business since 1934, offering a diverse line of products which include life insurance, preneed, final expenses, annuities, and group life and disability. They distribute their products through licensed independent agents in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 350 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

