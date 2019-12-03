United Imaging, BAMF Health Bring Bold Vision to Life: Global Strategic Partnership Advances Theranostics and Precision Medicine

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced today a global, strategic partnership with BAMF Health, an organization that is achieving AI-enabled precision medicine through molecular imaging and theranostics. BAMF Health is also developing a network of advanced cyclotron-equipped radiopharmacies and clinics. Through this partnership, BAMF Health is the first organization in the United States to purchase United Imaging's uEXPLORER and uPMR 790 PET/MR for clinical use, with plans for additional systems throughout its network.

United Imaging's uEXPLORER is the world's first medical imaging 3D scanner capable of capturing the entire human body in a single bed position. As part of United Imaging's all-digital PET/CT portfolio, uEXPLORER accomplishes total-body imaging in one acquisition in as little as 20 to 30 seconds, while allowing for fast and continuous tracking of tracer distribution in blood, organs, and tissues throughout the body. The uEXPLORER offers unparalleled support for pharmacokinetic studies and radiation dose evaluation. The technology will have a wide range of applications, from improving diagnostics to tracking disease progression to enabling research of new therapies. For example, uEXPLORER will be used to better visualize cancer that has spread beyond a single tumor site at the same time.

United Imaging's uPMR 790 HD TOF PET/MR redefines clinical routine imaging for PET/MR with the capability to scan a whole body within 20 minutes, balancing patient comfort with high-quality imaging. The next-generation platform of the uPMR 790 delivers state-of-the-art PET and MR performance that rises above the current technology standards and provides a more complementary simultaneous acquisition. In addition, the uPMR features "uEXPLORER inside" PET technology to complement total- body uEXPLORER research programs. uPMR 790 offers cutting-edge performance for research, including theranostics and neuroscience.

Powered by its proprietary AI platform, BAMF Health clinics will diagnose and deliver personalized treatment to patients with cancer, while leveraging uEXPLORER technology. "This strategic partnership between BAMF Health and United Imaging is a driving force to lead the world in precision medicine," said Anthony Chang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BAMF Health. "Our technology enables early diagnosis, leading to personalized treatment and better patient outcomes."

"We share a vision with the top minds at BAMF Health to bring the uEXPLORER and uPMR 790 PET/MR to facilities across the globe, expanding precision medicine enabled by molecular imaging. Today's announcement -- this incredible partnership we've forged with BAMF Health -- is another clear and powerful signal to the marketplace that United Imaging is reinventing the industry," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer at United Imaging.

This partnership will utilize United Imaging's Molecular Imaging portfolio across the BAMF Health network. "We're thrilled to be partnering with BAMF Heath. This is a new level of relationship where both parties have a similar mission in providing the highest level of patient care," said Wendy Hinchey, Senior Vice President of Sales at United Imaging. "They're bold, and they're innovative, and so are we."

"BAMF Health is integrating disruptive technology to fundamentally change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. It is time to unleash the power of 21st century medicine," said Dr. Chang.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health partners with leading academic centers around the world, creating a clinical theranostics network to rapidly translate novel therapies to everyday clinical use. For more information, visit www.bamfhealth.com



ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products and IT solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011 with global headquarters in Shanghai, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, and other parts of the world. Our U.S. R&D facility opened in 2013 in Houston and was further established as the



U.S. headquarters in 2018 with our service team and commercial organization in place. With a cutting- edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

