United Imaging Healthcare Releases 2023 ESG Report, Advancing Mission of Equal Healthcare for All™

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE:688271) has published its 2023 Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, reaffirming its mission to bring Equal Healthcare for All. This report highlights the company's advancements in corporate responsibility, internal governance, and sustainability.

In pursuit of health equity, United Imaging Healthcare leverages technological innovation to create integrated solutions for disease management and smart healthcare connectivity. They aim to expand high-quality medical resources and promote equitable distribution. Through digital healthcare solutions, they contribute to enhancing global healthcare standards and promoting medical equality. By advancing innovative technologies, they empower healthcare professionals, drive stable medical services development, and foster a healthier, higher-quality, and more equitable healthcare environment.

Innovation remains a central focus for United Imaging Healthcare's development strategy. In 2023, the company has achieved 1,118 new patent applications and 886 newly granted patents, with a total of 4,134 granted patents. Additionally, United Imaging Healthcare is committed to excellence in product safety and quality by refining its quality control processes across the entire product lifecycle, including updating 45 quality management policies to align with international standards and regulations, formulating 61 internal control systems, and securing over 700 essential product registrations and certifications while maintaining a 100% audit pass rate.

In the past year, United Imaging Healthcare has demonstrated its commitment to employees through its sustainable development strategy, not only expanding the number of global staff but also carrying out equity incentives for 1595 employees. The company reported a 2.1% increase in its global workforce, now totaling 7,440 employees, including 1,947 women and 2,956 R&D employees, accounting for 26.2% and 39.73% respectively. Notably, the retention rate of core and key technical talents was 97%.

Using 2023 as the baseline, United Imaging Healthcare aims to achieve a 50% reduction in the carbon emission intensity of both Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2035. This commitment underscores their dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainability, as outlined in their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. They continually strive to minimize their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future.

The management has emphasized United Imaging Healthcare's dedication to leveraging technological innovation for broad medical applications, transcending economic and geographical barriers, to bring "Equal Healthcare for All."

At United Imaging Healthcare, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment.

Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, Poland, Dubai, and other parts of the world. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com

