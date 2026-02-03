United Imaging Healthcare North America Welcomes John Campbell as Vice President of Customer Success

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy solutions, is pleased to announce that John Campbell recently joined the organization as Vice President of Customer Success, North America. In this role, he will support United Imaging's continued growth by strengthening customer partnerships, advancing service excellence, and ensuring long-term value delivery across the installed base.

John brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and medical imaging industry, with a career spanning military service, field operations, service leadership, and commercial sales leadership. He began his career in active duty with the United States Army as a Biomedical Equipment Specialist, managing complex medical equipment across the United States and Europe. His military leadership experience includes serving as Operations Officer for Task Force Medical Falcon in Kosovo, supporting critical medical operations in demanding environments.

Following his military service, John spent more than 20 years at Siemens, holding progressively senior leadership roles including Field Service Engineer, Regional Service Manager, Director of National Support, Zone Vice President of Service, and Area Vice President of Angiography Sales.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his customer-focused leadership, operational rigor, and ability to build high-performing teams that support both clinical and business outcomes.

John shared his perspective on joining United Imaging: "United Imaging is redefining what's possible in medical imaging through innovation, responsiveness, and a genuine commitment to solving customer needs in fresh ways," said Campbell. "I'm excited to join a team that leads with purpose and to help our customers succeed as they bring advanced imaging technology to their communities."

John is a graduate from the United States Army Medical Equipment and Optical School, and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Science and Technology from Thomas Edison State University. He resides in Charleston, South Carolina, with his wife and four children.

About United Imaging

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent systems that support the entire imaging diagnosis and treatment process. Founded in 2011, United Imaging operates subsidiaries and R&D centers worldwide. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes corporate offices, a manufacturing facility, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. Guided by our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we are committed to expanding access to high-quality medical imaging and driving meaningful progress in healthcare.

