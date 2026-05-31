United Imaging Spotlights Molecular Imaging Showstoppers at SNMMI 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global innovator in AI-powered advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, is presenting its latest molecular imaging advancements at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2026 Annual Meeting. Aligning with the official conference theme, "Science is the star," the company is highlighting the clinical and research potential of its digital PET/CT and PET/MR portfolios through new product introductions and evidence-based discussions.

The company is expanding its presence in the North American market by introducing new members of the uMI Panvivo family. This scalable PET/CT platform provides clinical flexibility through multiple PET axial fields of views, with the 24 cm, 30 cm, 53 cm, 71 cm, and 107 cm all FDA 510(k) cleared. The family includes the uMI Panvivo Mobile, designed to bring molecular imaging closer to patients, wherever they need it. Its compact, patient centric design and intelligent workflow are intended to support versatile imaging applications. Depending on regional availability, it can be paired with an automated clinical workflow supported by an 80-slice CT configuration[1], or a 160-slice CT configuration[2] for cardiac and general imaging. The entire uMI Panvivo line is built on the uExcel platform, providing intelligent applications such as uExcel DPR and uExcel Focus to enhance image quality and quantitative accuracy.

United Imaging continues to reinforce its position in the next generation of digital PET/CT with the scalable uMI Panorama family, the first PET/CT family to deliver sub-200 ps TOF[3] for every patient scan every time. The flagship uMI Panorama GS features a 148 cm AFOV design that allows for comprehensive whole-body PET imaging. The company is highlighting the clinical and translational advantages of this design along with its growing global customer base as it continues to further establish technological leadership in the industry. At the exhibit, attendees can experience the efficient intuitive workflow of the console firsthand with the system simulator or see the benefit of optimizing sensitivity, true TOF, industry-leading resolution and axial coverage combined with innovative clinical applications like CT-free AC and AI-driven reconstructions in our clinical images that provide exemplary image quality with very fast scan times while achieving ALARA-focused low radiation dose for every patient.

In addition to its PET/CT offerings, the company is featuring the uPMR Zenith[4] representing the latest development in the company's PET/MR portfolio. uPMR Zenith is developed for precision and in-depth molecular imaging by uniting a breakthrough in PET sensitivity with unique MR capabilities. With high-performance gradient and RF systems, it enables MR LIVE imaging, resolving true motion states of the human body, and in fact going from fighting motion to taking advantage of the physiological information it provides while simultaneously having the ability to capture real-time physiologic PET detail. An increased PET axial FOV and improved TOF resolution enable an effortless and comfortable whole-body scanning experience. It is designed for wide applications in oncology, neurology, new drug development, and theranostics.

The commitment to scientific exploration continues with a Satellite Symposium on Monday, June 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This session features a series of lectures from international experts. Soma Somanesan, Ph.D. of Singapore General Hospital, Frank M. Bengel, MD of Hannover, Germany and Ciprian Catana, M.D., Ph.D. of Massachusetts General Hospital will share insights related to the uMI Panorama GS. The session will conclude with a presentation by Richard Carson, Ph.D. of Yale University regarding the uNeuroEXPLORER, an ultra-high-resolution brain PET/CT system.

The depth and versatility of this PET/CT portfolio underscore a commitment to developing high-performance technology that remains adaptable to the evolving needs of the global healthcare community. By expanding access to these sophisticated diagnostic tools, United Imaging continues to advance its long-term mission of Equal Healthcare for All.

[1] Currently pending FDA 510(k) clearance and not available for sale for clinical use in the U.S. [2] May not be available for all countries and the timing of availability cannot be guaranteed [3] Data on file, available upon request. [4] Currently pending FDA 510(k) clearance and not available for sale for clinical use in the U.S.; not CE marked

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.