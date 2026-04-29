United Imaging Healthcare Releases 2025 Annual Report and Q1 2026 Results, Delivering Strong Growth with Accelerated Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (688271.SH)，a global innovator in advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, announced its 2025 annual results and Q1 2026 performance, both delivering solid growth. In 2025, the company reported revenue of RMB 13.80 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 33.98%, and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 1.87 billion, up 48.14% year-on-year. In Q1 2026, the company maintained steady growth momentum, reporting revenue of RMB 2.91 billion, a year-on-year increase of 17.34%, and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 0.40 billion, representing a 7.78% year-on-year increase.

In 2025, United Imaging Healthcare continued to deepen its commitment to innovation, with annual R&D investment reaching RMB 2.62 billion, up 15.95% year-on-year. Leveraging sustained high-intensity R&D investment and its globally coordinated innovation network, the Company made significant progress in core underlying technologies, key component breakthroughs, and system integration capabilities, with multiple strategic products successfully commercialized. A key outcome was the launch of the uSONIQUE ultrasound series, which completed the company's imaging portfolio and solidified its position as a total-solution provider for the global market.

As of the end of 2025, United Imaging Healthcare had launched more than 150 products, including 75 products with EU CE certification and 58 products cleared by the U.S. FDA via the 510(k) pathway. In addition, over 20 products have received FDA clearance for AI-enabled medical devices, further reinforcing the company's leadership in both technology and product innovation in the high-end medical equipment sector.

Driven by its strong innovation capabilities, premium brand recognition, and integrated delivery and service capabilities, the company's overseas revenue reached RMB 3.43 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 51.39%. To date, United Imaging Healthcare has expanded its footprint to over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with regional service centers established in 12 countries and regions. The number of overseas service sites has increased to 44, while the global spare parts warehouse network has expanded to 39 locations, significantly shortening service response times and enhancing customer service efficiency.

In North America, the Company maintained steady growth, achieving increases in both orders and revenue. By the end of 2025, its high-end imaging equipment had been installed across more than 90% of U.S. states, with cumulative installations exceeding 640 systems. The company has successfully entered multiple leading global clinical and research institutions, with systems fully installed and actively used in clinical practice.

In Europe, the company delivered rapid growth, with annual revenue increasing by nearly 50% year-on-year. As part of its ongoing regulatory advancements, the company achieved CE certification for a range of products in early 2026, including a key milestone: the approval of its RT (radiotherapy) systems. This marked a significant step in implementing its "integrated diagnosis and therapy" strategy in Europe. This is expected to further accelerate the penetration of its full product portfolio in the region.

In the Asia-Pacific region and other emerging markets, United Imaging Healthcare achieved record-high regional revenue, the Asia-Pacific region achieved a year-on-year growth of over 40%, while emerging markets recorded a growth rate of over 80%. In developed Asia-Pacific markets, the company made notable breakthroughs in collaborations with leading healthcare institutions in countries such as Singapore and Australia. The deployment of high-end equipment accelerated significantly, in emerging markets including South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with new orders secured from countries such as Turkey, Kuwait, and Morocco.

Looking ahead, United Imaging Healthcare remains focused on advancing healthcare through continuous innovation. The company will further develop cutting-edge technologies, enhance clinical outcomes and agile, and efficient global operating model, strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth and enabling broader access to high-quality healthcare for patients worldwide.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.