United Imaging Healthcare Releases 2025 ESG Report: Upgraded to MSCI "AA" Rating, Driving Sustainable Development Through Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE:688271) has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company's strategic framework, key initiatives, and long-term commitments across sustainability.

Over the past year, the company has continued to strengthen its sustainability performance. MSCI upgraded United Imaging Healthcare's ESG rating from "A" to "AA," marking the second consecutive year of advancement. Meanwhile, the company ranked among the top 10% globally in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for its industry.

Supported by a global installed base of over 39,000 systems and a network of more than 16,400 clinical and research institutions, United Imaging Healthcare leverages original innovation and intelligent solutions to enhance the efficiency, equity, and sustainability of healthcare systems worldwide. In 2025, the company played a key role in the establishment of the China-Africa Hospital Alliance, advancing collaboration in oncology care and digital medical imaging to enhance healthcare capacity across the region.

On the innovation front, by the end of 2025, the company had launched more than 150 products globally, including 75 with EU CE certification and 58 cleared by the U.S. FDA (510(k)). Over 20 products have received FDA clearances for AI-enabled functionalities. Total patent applications have exceeded 10,000, with invention patents accounting for 82%, reinforcing the Company's leadership in high-end medical equipment.

Beyond technological breakthroughs, United Imaging Healthcare is rapidly expanding its global presence to deliver innovative solutions to underserved markets worldwide. The company has forged partnerships with preeminent academic medical centers and leading healthcare providers across North America, Asia, and the Middle East, including UC Davis Health, Yale University School of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, King Hussein Cancer Center, Singapore General Hospital, and IHH Healthcare. These alliances reinforce its dedication to promoting equitable global healthcare access through state-of-the-art medical imaging and digital health technologies.

On the environmental front, the company has set a target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emission intensity per unit of revenue by 50% by 2035, using 2023 as the baseline year. In 2025, carbon emission intensity declined to 5.06 tonnes of CO₂e per RMB million of revenue, achieving approximately 47.8% progress toward the long-term goal. The company also received a "B" rating in both climate change and water security from CDP in 2025, demonstrating solid progress in environmental management.

United Imaging Healthcare continues to integrate low-carbon principles into product innovation. The company introduced the world's first silicon carbide (SiC) MRI system, which incorporates multiple energy-saving technologies and can reduce energy consumption by up to 57%. In addition, the uCT 780 system obtained ISO 14067 certification for product carbon footprint, supporting lifecycle carbon management.

In quality and supply chain management, the company maintains alignment with international standards. During the reporting period, it underwent 32 audits by domestic and international regulators and third-party organizations, achieving full compliance. Annual assessments were conducted for 333 suppliers, with a pass rate of 99.1%, further strengthening supply chain reliability and compliance.

In talent development, as of the end of 2025, the company employed over 8,700 people globally. A total of more than 1,000 new employees joined during the year. More than 5,400 employees have benefited from equity incentive programs, reflecting the Company's commitment to shared growth and long-term value creation.

United Imaging Healthcare's service network now spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Looking ahead, the company will continue to drive medical advancement through innovation, lead sustainable development with responsibility, and collaborate with global partners to expand access to high-quality healthcare—fulfilling its mission of "Equal Healthcare for All."

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.