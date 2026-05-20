United Imaging Highlights uMR Jupiter 5T and uMR Ultra, along with the latest MRI advancements at ISMRM 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global innovator in AI-powered advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, showcased its comprehensive MRI portfolio, highlighting significant advancements across multiple fronts Ultra-High Field, Ultra-High Performance, Artificial Intelligence, and Research Ecosystems, at ISMRM 2026.

At the forefront of the "Ultra-High Field" showcase is the uMR Jupiter, a whole-body 5T MRI system, along with the latest multi-nuclear solutions. The uMR Jupiter surpasses traditional ultra-high-field MRI limits, extending beyond brain and select MSK joints to the abdomen, heart, pelvis, and more. It delivers superior resolution and signal-to-noise ratio over standard 3T MRI, enabling radiologists to "see the unseen."

Leveraging higher field strength, the uMR Jupiter 5T enables multi-nuclear metabolic imaging, including deuterium and phosphorus, to detect pathological changes prior to morphological alterations, supporting comprehensive disease management across the full lifecycle. With whole-body coverage spanning the brain, body, and musculoskeletal system, it provides a foundation for advanced whole-body metabolic imaging.

The uMR Ultra is an advanced 3T MRI system capable of observing and analyzing body movement during scanning. It enables detailed visualization of the body in motion, expanding MRI beyond static imaging. The system integrates industry-leading specifications, including 100 mT/m gradient performance at 200 T/m/s, 192 independent receive channels, and up to 96-channel coil capability. These technologies address the challenges of capturing motion and broaden clinical applications. Building on this foundation, the uAIFI.LIVE platform introduces dynamic whole-body LIVE imaging tailored for motion visualization. Leveraging the AI capabilities of uAIFI, the established foundation of United Imaging's MRI systems, and specialized hardware innovations, it enables the evolution of MRI from static "photography" to dynamic "videography."

In addition, United Imaging presents the world's first SiC-enhanced GPA*, which achieves significant energy and carbon emission reductions. The study "Energy-saving Efficiency of a Novel Silicon Carbide MRI Gradient Power Amplifier*," conducted by United Imaging and hospitals in China, was selected for oral presentation at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The study provides clinical validation of the SiC* GPA's energy-saving potential, highlighting its ability to enable more efficient, low-carbon MRI operations. It reduces MRI energy consumption by more than 57% without compromising image quality, powering the possibilities of sustainable medical imaging*.

Beyond imaging technologies, the company also showcases its research ecosystem supported by the ADEPT* platform (Application Developing Environment and Programming Tools) and AppCenter*. ADEPT* is a comprehensive platform offering precise hardware control and streamlined application development. Coupled with extensive support for research platform interfacing and a vibrant scientific community, ADEPT represents a significant step forward in accelerating user development and advancing scientific research in the field of MRI. AppCenter*, a comprehensive digital application-sharing platform, integrates application sharing, professional networking, and cloud-based collaboration. It enables access to a wide range of applications, connects experts worldwide, and supports efficient cross-border cooperation, advancing collective intelligence for building an ecosystem.

*The following products are under development, for research use only, or pending 510(k) clearance. They are not cleared by the FDA and are not available for sale for clinical use in the U.S.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.