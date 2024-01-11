United Imaging Intelligence Highlights Dedications to Advancing Intelligent Healthcare at RSNA Conference 2023

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has concluded its annual meeting in Chicago, IL, serving as a platform for revolutionary advancements in the field of radiology. United Imaging Intelligence (UII), an innovative subsidiary of United Imaging Group known for its pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) applications in healthcare, was thrilled to unveil its latest breakthroughs in medical AI at this prestigious event.

The theme of this year's conference, "Leading through Change", resonates perfectly with UII's core philosophy of "Leading Change" since its inception. Embracing the concept of pushing boundaries and fostering advancements in medical AI, UII remains committed to driving progress and creating a substantial impact in the field.

Advancing Full-Stack, Full-Spectrum Innovations for Clinical Diagnosis

For this event, UII showcased its state-of-the-art AI technology in neurology, cardiology, and oncology, and thoracic imaging. These innovations have a significant impact on the entire workflow of medical professionals, spanning from imaging and prevention to diagnosis, treatment, follow-up assessment, and biomedical research.

In the field of neurology, stroke represents a critical condition that necessitates immediate medical attention. UII has collaborated with physicians to develop AI models specifically designed for stroke management using computed tomography (CT) scans. These models enable rapid identification of patients in critical conditions and facilitate efficient collaboration among multidisciplinary teams. Moreover, UII has made notable advancements in magnet resonance imaging (MRI)-based AI models that enhance the diagnosis of brain disorders and provide accurate insights for scientific research.

Cardiovascular diseases are often cited as the leading cause of death, and their diagnoses heavily rely on cardiovascular medical imaging. However, this process can be time-consuming and limited by physician's knowledge and experience. To address this challenge, UII's AI models utilize both CT and MRI modalities to assist evaluation of cardiac anatomy, physiology, function, and characteristics. This streamlines the image post-processing workflow and offers clinicians and researchers a wider range of parameters for clinical assessment and scientific investigation.

AI is also revolutionizing oncological care. UII has partnered with physicians and hospitals to develop cutting-edge AI technologies that are tailored for various oncological scenarios. These advancements also span from imaging and screening to diagnosis and treatment for different types of cancers, e.g., lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and metastases.

Thoracic imaging applications, such as chest CT scans, have a high daily volume due to their wide range of clinical applications, e.g., early screening of lung cancer, acute chest emergencies, etc. UII's AI models can identify more than 10 common chest diseases on a single chest CT scan. This efficiently empowers radiological diagnosis by reducing missed- or mis-diagnosis, and optimizing patient experience by avoiding additional radiation exposure.

Overall, UII's groundbreaking AI technology is making significant contributions across multiple medical specialties, enhancing the quality of patient care, and advancing biomedical research in these fields. Through innovative AI solutions, UII is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, improving diagnosis accuracy, optimizing treatment plans, and promoting scientific discovery for a better future in medicine.

Dual Innovation Paradigm: A Suite of Tools Driven by Medical Metaverse Technology and Foundation Models

UII made a notable impact at the exhibition with its dual innovation paradigm, blending the realms of medical metaverse and large model research to present a visionary landscape for the future of healthcare.

Attendees at RSNA were treated to see holographic projections of vascular structures seamlessly overlaying onto the human lower extremity for harvesting vascularized osteomyocutaneous fibula free flap, showcasing UII's Metaverse Ecosystem for Robotic Intervention, Therapy, and Surgery (uAI MERITS®) technology. This groundbreaking innovation utilized cutting-edge AI and computer vision technologies to create the digital twin of patient, medical staffs, and operating room environment. The primary objective is to empower comprehensive healthcare management, covering preoperative preparation, intraoperative precise surgical navigation, and postoperative follow-up assessment. The roots of uAI MERITS® can be traced back to the initial showcase of uAI Vision Camera at RSNA in 2019. The rapid evolution of advanced technology provides ample room for innovation and instills strong confidence in its future applications.

Within the realm of clinical progress, accurate annotation of image data plays a crucial role in medical imaging AI research. UII introduced an ingenious AI tool known as uAI SAT on its research platform. This smart annotation tool harnesses the power of large medical image models, enabling interactive and intelligent image segmentation while reducing annotation time significantly to a matter of minutes, if not seconds. It supports the construction of highly task-specific imaging AI models.

UII adopts a comprehensive approach that leverages AI throughout the entire spectrum of medical imaging. Their full-stack, full-spectrum strategy drives innovation across the entire spectrum of pre- and post-scanning processes, delivering a unique medical AI experience.

With an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of patient care and advancing healthcare worldwide, UII actively engages with the global community. Currently, UII has established extensive partnerships with medical institutions and universities in various countries worldwide, including the United States, South Korea, India, etc.

"In the rapidly evolving realm of healthcare technology, we proudly position ourselves as trailblazers in the field of medical AI. With our extensive portfolio, we offer a groundbreaking presence in the medical AI market, and warmly welcome you to join us on this thrilling journey toward a healthier and more efficient healthcare ecosystem." stated Terrence Chen, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Intelligence America.

(Notes: Products and features mentioned herein may not be commercially available in all countries. Their future availability cannot be guaranteed.)

