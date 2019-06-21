United Imaging Makes SNMMI Debut with Revolutionary Digital Imaging Portfolio

HOUSTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced its first exhibition at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting in Anaheim, California, June 22–25. With four digital high-resolution PET products to showcase, United Imaging is continuing to rapidly build its momentum in the U.S. by sharing its technological advancements in PET/CT and PET/MR with leading professionals in molecular imaging and nuclear medicine.

"SNMMI is one of the most significant imaging conferences, so there really is no better place for United Imaging to continue its U.S. momentum than at this important event," said Wendy A. Hinchey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at United Imaging. "We look forward to being at the conference with our new clients, and we are excited to meet and partner with others in the healthcare industry as we continue to expand our footprint in the United States."

United Imaging will feature three digital high-resolution PET/CT scanners from its portfolio at SNMMI: the uMI 550, the uMI 780, and the uEXPLORER. Additionally, United Imaging will showcase the uPMR 790 digital high-resolution PET with state-of-the-art 3T MR. All of the digital high-resolution PET systems (PET/CT and PET/MR) developed by United Imaging share the same innovative technology found in the uEXPLORER.

"We are proud to be exhibiting at SNMMI, and to be part of this amazing community," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer at UIH Solutions. "It's an exciting time for United Imaging: our organization is growing, and we are seeing the performance of our products rise above current technology standards. As a company with a passion for change, we look forward to meeting other leaders in the field and building new relationships to advance molecular imaging."

United Imaging is committed to making high-quality healthcare accessible to more patients worldwide. With a mission to give more people access to advanced technology, United Imaging has developed a range of products to help make these leading technologies more accessible for healthcare providers and their patients. The company strives to raise industry standards of care through cutting-edge capabilities, a vigorous dedication to quality and craftsmanship, and new levels of collaboration.

Visit United Imaging at SNMMI at booth 480 to experience the company's passion for change.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

United Imaging Healthcare Technology Group Co., Ltd. develops and produces a full portfolio of advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment and offers medical IT and intelligent solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, US, and other parts of the world. UIH's vision is to lead healthcare innovation and contribute to equal access to healthcare for all people worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com.

