United Imaging Receives First Approval in Canada

The uMI Panorama™ is being readied for sale in Canada and will ship from the company's Houston-based North American headquarters.

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has received Health Canada approval for multiple digital PET/CT models in the uMI Panorama product family.

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging in North America, commented, "this is one of our strategic milestones as we expand the reach of our manufacturing facility in North America. The uMI Panorama family is an innovative portfolio setting new technical and clinical benchmarks at multiple price points in the U.S. and frankly the world. It is also the right group of products to lead with as we start fulfilling our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™ with our friendly neighbors to the north." United Imaging is in its sixth year of U.S. operations and 14th year globally, operating in 75+ countries around the world.

The company's Senior Vice President of Modality Business Management, Michael Coulter, added that he is currently fielding significant interest, and seeking and vetting channel partner candidates to represent the uMI Panorama in Canada. "However," he said, "similar to our strategy in the U.S., we are extremely selective because we must have confidence that our values and our culture will be well represented. It's about way more than the scanner itself – it's about all the business innovation we also bring to the market and what we believe is right for customers, even if that's different from the rest of the industry."

Examples of those business innovations include Software Upgrades for Life™ where all new software for the life of the equipment is provided free of charge to those on a service agreement, and All-in Configurations®, where every available capability and option is included with the system up front so it doesn't require a purchase or a charge later.

As Bundy mentioned, the uMI Panorama family is noteworthy from a technical perspective. It boasts industry-leading image quality, the highest NEMA PET resolution at 2.9 mm, fastest time of flight (TOF) resolution at sub 200 ps, and blazingly fast CT rotation at 0.25 second rotation speed for quantitative accuracy and small lesion detectability.* The AI-empowered workflow, multiple axial field of view (FOV) choices, the 76 cm wide bore, and 700 lbs. table weight capacity are also standout features.

At United Imaging, we develop and manufacture advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center.

* Data on File. ECRI accessed 02/07/2023.

