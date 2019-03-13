United Internet Exchange (Chicago IX) Deploys Leading Interconnection Platform in QTS' Chicago Mega Data Center

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for diverse, open interconnection, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that the United Internet Exchange has extended its next generation interconnection platform, (Chicago IX), to QTS' mega scale Chicago data center located adjacent to downtown.

Chicago IX was built using technology originally developed for high performance trading networks and today is one of the largest independent peering exchanges in the United States featuring more than 40 connected networks. Chicago IX expands QTS' Internet ecosystem and solidifies QTS Chicago as one of the most interconnected data centers in the Midwest.

Chicago IX has completed deployment of its connectivity hub within QTS' downtown Chicago mega scale data center - a 475,000 square foot facility on a 30-acre campus with 216,000 square feet of raised floor capacity and 40+ megawatts (MW) of critical power capacity.

QTS Chicago continues to be one of the most interconnected carrier neutral data centers in the region featuring more than a dozen leading on-net network service providers offering customers a full suite of enterprise-class carrier services. Located two and half miles from the city center, QTS Chicago hosts large and mid-size enterprises in a variety of industries and features one of only two AWS Direct Connects in Chicago. In addition, QTS is constructing a new 125 megawatt onsite utility substation to support continued growth and expansion at the site.

Commenting on the deployment, Brent Bensten, CTO Product Development - QTS, said, "Chicago is a premiere location for peering traffic nationally and our metro location is a key requirement for edge strategies with demanding latency and bandwidth requirements. With nearly 40 peering participants, Chicago IX is the ideal partner to support our focus on creating the most optimized and resilient interconnection platforms, utilizing the most advanced technologies, and reinforcing our core values of neutrality and transparency."

"QTS is a valued partner that embraces the notion of the unrestricted Internet ecosystem connectivity as evidenced by their partnership with similar exchanges nationally," said Darrell Budic, Chief Operating Officer, United IX. "As one of the premiere interconnectivity providers in the Chicago area, we look forward to working with QTS to better serve the peering community in Chicago and beyond."

Chicago IX joins Richmond IX and Sacramento IX as the latest connectivity hubs established in QTS data centers. QTS will look to deploy similar regional connectivity hubs across its national portfolio to further enhance its connectivity platform and solutions for customers.

About United Internet Exchange

Chicago IX is a next generation interconnection platform providing a resilient data center & carrier neutral network platform in the greater Chicago area. Find out more and contact us at https://unitedix.net [unitedix.net].

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

