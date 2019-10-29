United Joins with Marriott International to Offer Industry's First Complimentary Baggage Delivery Service

United's new baggage delivery benefit coincides with the airline operating its newly reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER on the route – an aircraft that features an extended cabin with 46 United Polaris business seats in the premium cabin and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

"The flight between New York/Newark and London is one of the most serviced routes in the world, and we are continually looking at how we can offer superior services and amenities for our customers traveling between these two major cities," said Andrew Nocella, the airline's chief commercial officer. "And as our customers continue to demand greater convenience and choices, we will be ready to deliver, offering the caring, creative solutions that will keep them choosing United."

The baggage delivery program will be offered to all customers who hold a ticket in United's Polaris business cabin on the New York/Newark to London Heathrow route, including upgraded tickets, and who are staying at select Marriott properties including JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf, London Marriott Hotel County Hall, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London. Customers can proceed through immigration and customs as normal, and follow signs for the bag drop desk in the arrivals area of London Heathrow, which will be open seven days a week from 6:00am – 12:00pm. Customers will not need to pre-register for the service. As an added benefit, passengers who are also members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's travel program, and have booked their hotel stay directly with Marriott will receive a notification on the Marriott Bonvoy app that their bags have arrived at their hotel.

United's reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER features 16 additional United Polaris business class seats – all with direct-aisle-access – bringing the total premium cabin seat count to 46. The aircraft also features 22 United Premium Plus seats – becoming the first United 767-300ER to offer this seat type – 47 Economy Plus seats and 52 Economy seats. United will be the only U.S. carrier to operate a widebody aircraft that features this many premium seats. The aircraft will operate between Newark/New York and London, offering more premium seats in the largest premium route in the world.

United Polaris business class service is designed to bring a new level of quality to every aspect of premium cabin travel – from lounge to landing – and provide the best sleep in the sky. Customers booked in the Polaris cabin will continue to receive signature amenities such as Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, amenity kits featuring custom products from luxury skincare line Sunday Riley, a variety of inflight entertainment options, elevated food and beverages and access to the Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport and the arrivals lounge and United Club at London Heathrow.

For additional details on the baggage delivery program please visit: https://www.united.com/londonbagdelivery

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

