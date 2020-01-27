United Kennel Club Announces Multi-Year Partnership Agreement With Eukanuba

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club (UKC™), today announced a landmark, three-year partnership with Eukanuba™, a premium dog food brand specializing in high-performance nutrition for sporting and working dogs. The partnership begins in 2020 and will run through 2023.

UKC's dedication to the working dog for over 120 years has garnered millions of registered dogs, 20,000 breeders, more than 2,900 clubs and a variety of industry-leading publications, making it the leading performance dog sports organization in the world. In turn, Eukanuba has 50 years of dedication to delivering exceptional nutrition that active dogs need to perform. Together, the rich history, heritage and shared belief that dogs do more ™ will benefit the breeders, owners, handlers and dogs of the UKC community.

"We certainly respect the important role performance nutrition plays for a dog to be at the top of its game," said Todd Kellam, UKC Vice President said. "UKC always wants to be on the forefront of making major developments in the dog world, so we're grateful for Eukanuba's support in reaching that goal. People can expect exciting things to follow."

As the official performance dog nutrition partner of UKC, Eukanuba will foster community engagement including an integrated presence at all major UKC events, education and support for professional members and supporting the broader performance dog industry with mutual thought leadership initiatives. The partnership further highlights Eukanuba's ongoing commitment to the UKC community and support of active dogs everywhere.

"Eukanuba is dedicated to fueling extraordinary dogs to help them perform at their peak, so we jumped at the opportunity to join forces with the UKC to combine our collective passion around performance dogs", said David Everson, Chief Marketing Officer of Eukanuba and Royal Canin USA. "As we embark on this new journey together, we remain committed to sporting and working dogs to bring value, resources and even more visibility to these incredible human and dog teams."

Eukanuba dog food fuels a dog's body, mind and energy. The specific combination of nutrients in each Eukanuba formula is scientifically formulated for dogs with different activity levels, ages and sizes. All Eukanuba dog foods are made from high-quality protein to help build lean muscle and DHA is added to support healthy brain function. With clinically proven levels of DHA in its Puppy food for smarter and more trainable puppies. Further, for high performance dogs Eukanuba offers Premium Performance 30/20, with 30% protein to help build strong lean muscles and fortify skin and coat and 20% fat to help provide more sustained energy. Premium Performance 30/20 also contains optimal levels of essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients to help maintain agile joints and lean muscles, as well as support scenting ability and the immune system.

For more information, visit www.ukcdogs.com and www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

UKC™

Guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have – in the field, on the job, or in a competition event, UKC is a community for people and dogs to pursue excellence together. Founded in 1898, UKC has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do More™, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike at over 15,000 licensed events annually.

Eukanuba™

For more than 50 years, Eukanuba has created premium nutrition that helps unlock the power and potential within dogs — from the unstoppable performance of sporting dogs, to the life-saving abilities of working dogs, to the incredible companionship of service animals and family pets. Eukanuba formulas contain high-quality animal protein to help build and maintain lean muscle, DHA for healthy brain function, and vital nutrient to fuel a dog's body, mind and energy. Eukanuba offers a range of formulas, each scientifically formulated for dogs with different activity levels, ages and sizes. Learn more at www.eukanuba.com or at www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

