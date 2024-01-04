UNITED KENNEL CLUB FINALIZES INTEGRATION WITH FIELD DOG STUD BOOK

Effort is the culmination of more than two years of strategic planning and careful management.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club (UKC®) is proud to announce that after more than two years of strategic planning and development, that the Field Dog Stud Book, formerly managed by the American Field Publishing Company, has been fully integrated into UKC's registration system.

UKC's dedication to working and sporting dogs for over 125 years has garnered millions of registered dogs, more than 18,000 licensed events annually, a network of 5,600 specialized event officials, and a variety of industry-leading publications, making it the leading performance dog sports organization in the world.

UKC is proud to announce that the Field Dog Stud Book has been fully integrated into our registration system. Post this

In September of 2021, UKC acquired American Field Publishing Company, including Field Dog Stud Book, which is recognized as the oldest purebred dog registry in the United States, having provided dog owners with documentation, registration, certified pedigrees, and DNA services since 1874. At the time of the acquisition, UKC assured stakeholders that "the American Field name, mission, and Field Dog Stud Book pedigree database will be carefully managed for the continued betterment of field trial dogs." UKC is now demonstrating that commitment by expanding our existing registration offerings to expand the privileges dogs may now receive.

"The history of these stud books dovetails together strategically with this development," Director of Customer Support & Registration Taylor Armstrong said.

"We are proud to continue to provide recognition to dogs, owners and breeders by offering expanded privileges and are especially excited to offer the UKC Purple Ribbon designation to additional deserving dogs," Armstrong added.

New and existing customers can look forward to the following developments:

Effective January 1 , UKC has published a list of 39 select breeds which will be eligible to receive pedigrees under the Field Dog Stud Book branding. Some of these include: the Brittany, the English Pointer, English Setter, the Llewellin, and more.

, UKC has published a list of 39 select breeds which will be eligible to receive pedigrees under the Field Dog Stud Book branding. Some of these include: the Brittany, the English Pointer, English Setter, the Llewellin, and more. As UKC celebrates Dogs That Do More™, these dogs now recognized under the Field Dog Stud Book mark will be allowed to participate in any UKC-licensed sport for which they meet eligibility requirements.

Field Dog Stud Book dogs will also be eligible for "Purple Ribbon" status in UKC, which is used to denote dogs for whom a minimum of three generations of ancestors are on record. These dogs' heritage deserves to be recognized and UKC is thrilled to do so.

Owners and breeders of dogs previously registered under the Field Dog Stud Book database will also see new information coming back to them when they register dogs or new litters moving forward, including more upgrade options to showcase your pedigrees, and a new look that pays homage to the 150 years of tradition exemplified by Field Dog Stud Book.

* * *

UKC®

Guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have – in the field, on the job, or in a competition event, UKC® is a community for people and dogs to pursue excellence together. Founded in 1898, UKC® has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do More™, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike at over 18,000 licensed events annually.

SOURCE United Kennel Club