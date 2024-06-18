UNITED KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LIBRELA™

New Partnership Kicks Off in Second Quarter of 2024!

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club (UKC™), today announced a 2024 partnership with Librela™ (bedinvetmab injection). Librela™ (bedinvetmab injection) is the first and only monthly injectable anti-NGF monoclonal antibody therapy for the control of canine osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

UKC's dedication to dog events for over 125 years has garnered millions of registered dogs, 20,000 active breeders, more than 2,900 clubs and a variety of industry-leading publications, making it the leading performance dog sports organization in the world.

UKC is proud to welcome Librela as the newest sponsor of select UKC events and programs. UKC dog owners can look forward to this brand's presence at UKC Classic Events around the country in 2024 as well as in digital media installments on UKC-owned channels. This partnership will benefit UKC dogs and dog owners via educational content and providing dog owners the tools to initiate discussions with their veterinarians regarding if Librela is right for any of their dogs.

"A well-bred dog is going to have pretty seamless construction overall, but osteoarthritis can occur from injury and underlying issues as well. UKC programs also welcome shelter and mixed-bred dogs in certain segments, so lots of our owners could have this discussion with their vet if appropriate. Outside of any awards or ribbons, that's a win for the dogs who need it, so we're proud to create the space for these conversations," UKC Vice President Todd Kellam said.

"Dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds can experience OA pain and in fact, approximately 40% of dogs show signs of OA.1,2 Signs of OA pain may be easier to detect in older dogs because they often are more advanced, but the pain can start at a much younger age. Dogs even as young as 1 year old can develop the condition," says Dr. Richard Goldstein, Global Chief Medical Officer, at Zoetis. "It's important for pet owners to work with their veterinarian to identify the signs and symptoms of OA pain early so that treatment options such as Librela can be considered, to give our dogs a better quality of life."

OA is a chronic and painful condition that causes your dog to hurt all the time if left untreated. Librela offers long-lasting pain relief with a once-a-month injection administered by your vet. UKC dog owners can ask their vet about the newest osteoarthritis injection for dogs.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: For use in dogs only. Women who are pregnant, trying to conceive or breastfeeding should take extreme care to avoid self-injection. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, could potentially occur with self-injection. Librela should not be used in breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs. Librela should not be administered to dogs with known hypersensitivity to bedinvetmab. The most common adverse events reported in a clinical study were urinary tract infections, bacterial skin infections and dermatitis. See full Prescribing Information at LibrelaPI.com

UKC™

Guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have – in the field, on the job, or in a competition event, UKC is a community for people and dogs to pursue excellence together. Founded in 1898, UKC has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do More™, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike at over 18,000 licensed events annually.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

