United Kingdom Air Purifiers Market Report 2023: Increasing Air Pollution Drives Adoption

The United Kingdom air purifiers market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast year owing to the increasing number of cases of airborne diseases and rapidly increasing pollution levels in several cities of the country.

Moreover, the rising awareness about health hazards of airborne diseases and changing lifestyle of consumers with the increasing per capita income is further expected to drive the market growth of air purifiers in the country.



An air purifier ensures the filtering of indoor air in a closed environment, which captures and delivers clean air. Air purifiers clean the air, which may contain toxins, allergies, and pollutants.



As per the data provided by UK Health Security Agency in 2022, the most recent estimation is that, due to long-term exposure to polluted air, the United Kingdom is witnessing 29,000 to 43,000 deaths in adults aged between 30 and over. Moreover, according to the government of the United Kingdom, nitrogen dioxide pollution, which is the most harmful pollutant, should not exceed 40 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

In 2021, in 10 of the 43 national reporting zones in the United Kingdom, the levels of nitrogen dioxide exceeded the permissible limit, which was twice in comparison with 2020. Thus, with the rising pollution level and an increasing number of deaths, the air purifier market is expected to witness a rising growth.



Air pollution can harm the eyes, nose, throat, lungs, and respiratory system, as well as the heart and blood vessels that supply blood. Increased incidence of asthma, changes in lung function, coughing, wheezing, and breathing difficulties, as well as an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular hospital admissions and death, can all result from short-term exposure (over hours or days) to polluted air. Owing to cardiovascular disorders, respiratory conditions, and lung cancer, exposure to polluted air over extended periods of time (years or lifetimes) might result in a decreased life expectancy. Moreover, according to the United Kingdom Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, air pollution affects the brain, which causes dementia and cognitive decline, various birth-related issues, for instance, low birth weight and developmental problems. Thus, resulting in increased demand for air purifiers in the country.



Government Initiatives are Fueling Market Growth



With the rise in air pollution in different cities of the United Kingdom, the government has set up several laws to bring down the increasing air pollution level in the country. The United Kingdom's Environment Act of 2021 mandates that the government establish legally binding environmental goals for England in four priority areas, including air quality.

It also mandates the formation of a new objective for fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is considered to be the air pollutant that poses the greatest risk to human health. Moreover, it also included a plan to bring down the PM2.5 pollutant level to 10 micrograms per cubic meter across England by 2040.



Smart Air Purifiers Drive the Market Growth



With the rise in demand for air purifiers, many of the brands have started focusing on technological advancements in the product, such as smart air purifiers, which are connected to smartphones through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. For instance, Airversa, in 2022, launched Purelle Smart Air Purifier with multiple advanced features, such as it can be controlled through a smartphone by Bluetooth connectivity and can also be operated through any home kit compatible application.

Additionally, it comes with a touch-sensitive digital display that has multiple options, such as a child lock, a sleep mode that turns off all of the unit's lights, a timer function, fan speed, and filter life indicators. It also displays the particulate matter levels (PM2.5) in the surrounding air, as it is considered the most harmful pollutant. Thus, with the increase in technological advancements and smart features in air purifiers, the demand is rising among people.



Increasing Air Pollution Level is Fueling the Market Growth



According to the data provided by British Heart Foundation, London has the worst air pollution in the United Kingdom, followed by Birmingham, Manchester, and Bristol. Moreover, as per the article published in The Guardian in 2022, according to the survey done by the Central Office of Public Interest (Copi) and Imperial College London, it is estimated that 97% of the homes in the country are affected due to polluted air. It is estimated that between 2017 and 2025, the total cost to the NHS and social care system of air pollutants (fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide) will be USD 1.66 billion.



Report Scope:



In this report, the United Kingdom air purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



United Kingdom Air Purifier Market, by Filter Type:

HEPA

Prefilter + HEPA

Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

Others

United Kingdom Air Purifier Market, by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

United Kingdom Air Purifier Market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi Branded Stores

Electronic Stores

Online

Others

United Kingdom Air Purifier Market, by Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)



5. United Kingdom Air Purifiers Market Outlook



6. United Kingdom HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Prefilter + HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.1.1. Rapid Increase in Air Pollution Level

10.1.2. Rising Number of Government Initiatives

10.1.3. New Product Launches

10.2. Challenges

10.2.1. Frequent Maintenance

10.2.2. Clogged Filters



11. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Air Purifiers Market



12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Increasing Efficiency Through Technological Advancements

12.2. Rising Number of Domestic Brands

12.3. Escalating Demand through Online Channels

12.4. Growing Demand from Residential Sector

12.5. Increasing Focus on Health



13. Import/ Export Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Model



15. SWOT Analysis

16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Daikin Airconditioning UK Ltd

Dyson Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic UK & Ireland

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics (UK) Ltd.

Sharp Consumer Electronics Poland sp. z o.o.

Unilever UK Ltd

Coway Co., Ltd

Blueair AB

