United Kingdom and Ireland Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2020: Future Growth Potential in Air Purifying Respirators to be Driven by Stringent Regulations

This research service provides research and analysis on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in the UK and Ireland.

The PPE market in the region is continually challenged by market dynamics, and now the industry is being significantly impacted by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory syndrome, leading to increased demand for air purifying respirators across all the end-use industries.

Preferences for ergonomic equipment with quality, comfort, and innovation, together with technology integration are the drivers of the overall demand for PPE in the region. Market participants have been ramping up production capacity to streamline their supply chains and meet the surge in demand.

More precisely, in case of respiratory protection PPE market, the penetration rate of disposable respirators is likely to increase the most, followed by the demand for PAPR, which is expected to replace non-disposable respirators due to the tightening of legislative regulations related to fit testing protocol being applied over these elastomeric respirators. Furthermore, the demand for general-purpose gloves is likely to be boosted, owing to safety concerns.



Among all PPE markets, above-the-neck, fall, and hand protection are the fastest-growing segments, with CAGRs of 3.1%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively, from 2019 to 2024.

Growth is expected due to a favourable change in consumer preference for using safety equipment at the workplace in the daily routine. Additionally, an increase in demand is expected from some major end-use industries like construction and pharmaceuticals. The degree of competition is high among global PPE giants due to the existence of regional level participants and distributors involved in selling their private labels along with their branded products.

Global PPE participants dealing in disposable respirators, mechanical protection gloves, soft goods fall protection, and portable gas detectors are witnessing stiff competition from regional participants and distributors in terms of competitive prices, low cost imports, and product diversification.

Overall, the PPE market is expected to feel a mild impact of the pandemic in 2020. However, the market will look forward to bounce back in 2021, with a significant growth in revenue to combat the impact and continue growing at a steady pace as per the historic trend before the pandemic.



This study includes a brief overview of the PPE market, market dynamics with trends and outlook, qualitative and quantitative aspects of respiratory protection, industrial hand protection, protective footwear, fall protection, gas detection, protective clothing, and above-the-neck protection, growth opportunities and companies to action, the pandemic's impact on all end-use industries, and its implications on PPE demand.

Further, the competitive landscape of OEMs and distributors has been drawn with the analysis of consumer preferences in the current scenario. The research service also discusses the strategic imperatives for growth and success and ends with key predictions for the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Strategic Factsheet

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Overview - Total PPE Market

PPE Market Outlook

What Drives the PPE Market?

Market Segmentation by Product Type

3. Overview of Population, Industries, and Demography

An Overview

Unemployment Rate

Per Cent of Employment by Industry Sector

Employment by Industry Sector - UK

Top Industrial End-use Markets for PPE - UK

Employment by Industry Sector - Ireland

Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE - Ireland

PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry

4. Market Overview - UK and Ireland PPE Market

UK and Ireland as a Part of the Western European PPE Market

as a Part of the Western European PPE Market Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Per Cent of Revenue by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Macroeconomic Outlook and Analysis

Macroeconomic Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the PPE Market by End-use Industry

6. Trends and Outlook - UK and Ireland PPE Market

PPE Enforcement Regulations - UK

Standards and Regulations - UK's PPE Market

Standards and Regulations - Ireland's PPE Market

PPE Market PPE Market - Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Above-the-neck Protection Outlook

Respiratory Protection Outlook

Hand Protection Outlook

Protective Clothing Outlook

Foot Protection Outlook

Fall Protection Outlook

Gas Detection Outlook

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Prominent List of Select Market Participants by Product Type

7. Distribution Trends - UK and Ireland PPE Market

Distributor Landscape

Competitive Landscape for Distributors

Customer Preferences - Top Customer Requirements

Customer Requirements by Products

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Usage of Air-purifying Respirators to Combat the Impact of COVID-19

Growth Opportunity 2 - Need for Comfort Gaining Traction in the Safety Shoes Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - Rise of Online Fall Protection Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Collaboration With Distributors and System Integrators Key to Success in the Gas Detection Segment

Growth Opportunity 5 - Regulatory Emphasis, a Boon to the Ear Protection Segment

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

10. Appendix

