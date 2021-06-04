United Kingdom Business Foreign Exchange Markets H2 2020 - Market in a State of High Growth
Jun 04, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Business Foreign Exchange Markets - Market Analysis Report H2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thirteenth consecutive round of six-monthly demand-side assessments of the United Kingdom (UK)'s business Foreign Exchange (FX) markets is designed to monitor competitive performance in this high growth and competitive market. The analysis delivers industry-wide performance measures across pivotal industry benchmarks.
The biannual programme monitors market share, wallet share, mind share and customer satisfaction measures using high value "voice of the customer" research methodology. The programme mirrors sister services that have also been running for several years in the market of South East Asia, New Zealand, Australia, France, Canada and the USA.
Reporting cycles for this programme are June and December each year.
Examining FX market dynamics across Micro Business, SME and Lower Corporate segments, the programme applies the following business segments based on annual enterprise turnover:
- Micro Business GBP £1-5m annual turnover business customers
- Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) GBP £5-20m annual turnover business customers
- Lower Corporate GBP £20-100m annual turnover business customers
The relative performance, behaviour, and product engagement of businesses with their bank or FX provider is quantified across product penetration, market share, wallet share, risk cross-sell and customer satisfaction performance metrics.
The demand side analysis provides coverage of Spot FX, Forward FX Contracts, and FX Options in addition to the relative performance of supporting FX services.
Key actionable coverage areas of the Business FX markets programme include:
- Benchmarking metrics by segment and product of primary and secondary relationship share, wallet share, product satisfaction set against importance, service satisfaction, advocacy and mind share.
- Product penetration across business segments.
With the current instability in the UK caused by the ongoing Brexit finalisation period as well as the more serious COVID -19 pandemic, UK business' reactions to these events are increasingly focussed on risk mitigation as UK business looks to re-shape its global supply chains.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Insights
- Spot FX
- FX Options
- FX Forwards
3. What's Next for the UK BFX Market?
4. Spot FX Market
5. FX Options Market
6. Forward FX Market
7. FX Customer Service Satisfaction
8. Share of FX Customer Mind
9. Currency Trading Volumes
Appendix I - Research Methodology
List of Exhibits
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
A Spot FX Market Share - Whole Market
B FX Options Market Share - Lower Corporate
C FX Forwards Market Share - Lower Corporate
SPOT FX MARKET
1 Market Share - Primary Customer Relationships
2 Share of Customer Wallet
3 Market Share - Secondary Customer Relationships
4 Number of Spot FX Provers Used
5 Changes in Primary Spot FX Provider
6 Forecast Churn in Primary Spot FX Provider
7 Spot FX Product Satisfaction Ratings
FX OPTIONS MARKET
8 Penetration of FX Options
9 Market Share - Primary Customer Relationships
10 Share of Customer Wallet
11 Market Share - Secondary Customer Relationships
12 Number of FX Options Providers Used
13 Product Satisfaction Ratings by Customer Segment
14 Product Satisfaction Ratings
FORWARD FX MARKET
15 Penetration of Forward FX
16 Market Share - Primary Customer Relationships
17 Share of Customer Wallet
18 Market Share - Secondary Customer Relationships
19 Number of Forward FX Providers Used
20 Product Satisfaction Ratings by Customer Segment
21 Product Satisfaction Ratings
FX CUSTOMER SERVICE SATISFACTION
22 FX Service Satisfaction Ratings
23 Top 3 FX Service Factor Satisfaction Ratings
SHARE OF FX CUSTOMER MIND
24 Mind Share in FX
CURRENCY TRADING VOLUMES
25 Top Three Currencies Traded
26 Share of Business
27 Spot & Risk Trading Volumes
Companies Mentioned
- Alpari
- AMEX
- Bank of America
- Bank of China
- Barclays
- BNP Paribas
- Citi
- CMC
- Currencies Direct
- CYBG (Clydesdale, Yorkshire)
- Deutsche
- FXCM
- Global Reach
- HSBC
- IG
- ING
- JPMorgan
- Lloyds
- Monex
- OFX (formerly UKForex)
- RBC
- RBS
- Santander
- SAXO
- SG
- Standard Chartered
- TD
- TransferWise
- UBS
- Western Union
- WorldFirst
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnmybt
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article