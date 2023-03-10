United Kingdom Dental Services Market Report 2023: Rising Advancements in Dental Care Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Service (Prosthodontics {Porcelain Veneers, Crowns, Fixing Bridges, Others}, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontics, Others), By Market Structure, By Patient Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom dental services market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to rising advancements in dental care in the country. Rising awareness regarding oral care and rising instances of diseases further drive the growth of the United Kingdom dental services market in the upcoming five years.

The growing geriatric population and prolonged sedentary lifestyle of the population are also anticipated to support the growth of the United Kingdom dental services market in the next five years. Technological advancements and growing research and development of innovative products further facilitate the growth of the United Kingdom dental services market in the future five years.



Dental services include diagnosis, prevention methods, and treatment for dental issues including diseases & oral infections. The dental services are provided by expert dental professionals, endo-dentists, general dentists, oral and maxillofacial radiologists, oral pathologists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, pedo-dentists, etc. based on their areas of expertise.

Medical procedures like root canal treatment, tooth extraction, fillings, crowing, etc. along with imaging techniques, and pathological tests to diagnose oral diseases are all considered under an umbrella term of dental services. United Kingdom healthcare industry growth is steady and the government's involvement in the advancement of the industry is beneficial for its citizen as well as medical tourists visiting the country for healthcare services.



Rising Awareness Drives Market Growth



A surge in the demand for advanced dental services is majorly dependent on the population of the country and their inclination toward better dental services. Rising concerns regarding deteriorating dental health, and a sedentary lifestyle has created awareness among the population. Also, various educational drives and promotions from the dental product manufacturers are aiding the growth of the United Kingdom dental services market indirectly through five years in the future.



A growing number of dental practitioners and experts in the industry further supports the growth of the market. In 2021, approximately 47 thousand dental practitioners were in employment in the United Kingdom (UK). There were over 23.7 thousand dentists active within the NHS in England in the period 2020/21.

National Healthcare Services (NHS) is the major authoritative body responsible for the healthcare provisions in the country. Although high patient burden and increasing wait time for healthcare service avail have redirected the population toward private healthcare services.



Increasing Healthcare Expenses Support Market Growth



The healthcare sector draws heavy investments through government funding and private financial aid. Moreover, the population is also actively investing and spending on fine healthcare services. In 2019, consumer spending on dental services was at approximately 3.3 billion British pounds which are approximately over USD4 billion. Total current healthcare expenditure in 2020 is estimated at £269 billion, a nominal-terms increase of 20% on spending in 2019. With the increasing patient burden over government-funded healthcare services, the shift toward private services facilitates the United Kingdom dental services market growth.



Report Scope:



In this report, United Kingdom dental services market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Service:

Prosthodontics

Porcelain Veneers

Crowns

Fixing Bridges

Others

Endodontics

Treatment of Dental Pulp

Root Canal Treatment

Cosmetic Dentistry

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening

Cosmetic Teeth Shaping & Teeth Bonding

Carbon Post

Others

Periodontics

Gum Graft Surgery

Laser Treatment

Others

Others

United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Market Structure:

Organized Dental Clinics

Unorganized Dental Clinics

United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Patient Type:

Inbound

Outbound

United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Dental Services Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. United Kingdom Dental Services Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Prosthodontics Services Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Endodontics Services Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Cosmetic Dentistry Services Market Outlook



10. United Kingdom Periodontics Services Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. UAE Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Kings Dental Clinic

Rodericks Dental Limited

VM Dent Clinic

Abbey Dental Care

Forward Dental Care

UK Dental Specialists

Harley Street Dental Clinic

