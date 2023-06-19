United Kingdom Diabetes Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Government Initiatives will Benefit the Market as 1 in 14 have Diabetes in the UK

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Diabetes Market will reach US$ 7.77 Billion in 2028 from $5.49 Billion in 2022

The United Kingdom has the worst diabetes condition in Europe, with the most overweight and obese adults, according to the WHO. As a result, United Kingdom, have more people than ever with diabetes.



United Kingdom Diabetes Industry to expand at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2022 to 2028



One of the biggest health challenges that the United Kingdom is facing nowadays is diabetes. Increasing health problems and complications will raise awareness of the risks, enhance self-management among people with diabetes, bring about wholesale lifestyle changes, and improve access to integrated diabetes care services.



1 in 14 people in the UK has diabetes, and the number of people diagnosed has doubled in the last 15 years



The United Kingdom Diabetes Market is driven by the rise in unit sales and lessened by ASP depreciation. The critical driver of growth will be the upsurge in the diabetic population in the country and the increasing number of patients that require various diabetes care devices to manage their disease daily.

There has been a rise in the diagnosis number of people living with diabetes in the U.K. According to the British Diabetes Association Data, diabetes patients increased by over 1.5 thousand in 2020, and the number will rise to 5.5 Million if the current trends continue and warned of a 'public health emergency' by 2030.



More and more People will have Type 2 Diabetes in United Kingdom



The rate of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is seen to increase, mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic care products.

According to The British Diabetic Association, Diabetes prevalence 2021 data shows a rise in the number of with a diabetes in the UK. It is estimated that more than 13.6 Million are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes in the UK. At this rate, the number of diabetes people, including the undiagnosed diabetes population, is expected to rise to 5.5 Million by 2030.



Insulin Pen dominates the Market due to the High Number of Diabetes Patients



The U.K. diabetes market is classified into Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices, Insulin pens, and Insulin Pumps. The frequency of occurrence of diabetes patients and the introduction of new and improved technology in the healthcare sector are key elements fuelling growth in the U.K. market for insulin pen production and sales.

The other driving forces are the increasing awareness related to needle stick injuries, diabetes monitoring and therapeutics for better disease management, and the rise in the adoption of attached medical devices.



The market share for insulin pumps will rise during the forecast period. The factors contributing to this growth are the surging cases of diabetes and awareness regarding the use of insulin pumps in the country. In addition, these pumps also provide distinct clinical benefits paired with new advanced features, like integrated CGM sensors, smartphone connectivity, etc., which fuel the demand for insulin pumps.



Government Initiatives will aid the Market



The National Service Framework (NSF) program improves services by setting national standards to improve the quality of service and tackle variations carefully.

In addition, the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) 2019 launched a diabetes section, allowing diabetes technology companies to work together in one of its forums. The ABHI group is for any health technology company interested in diabetes care, from CGM and insulin pumps to apps.

