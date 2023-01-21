United Kingdom Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest Report 2022: Overall Revenues and Volumes, Carrier Shares, B2B/B2C Segmentation, Preferred Service Level, E-commerce, & Alternative Deliveries

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A detailed compendium of the UK express industry, examining the overall market size and shares held by the 15 key UK express carriers that offer a national next-day service throughout the UK.

This digest provides a sound and detailed view of the overall UK market size (both in revenues and volumes) and of the shares held by each carrier. It also provides a B2B/B2C/C2X segmentation, a view into the preferred service levels, a volumetric (or package size) analysis, as well as domestic and international traffic.

This is a great information tool that would take weeks to research - all in one easy volume. The UK Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest will also be useful for all major carriers (for marketing departments), and financial data (for finance departments) and can be used as part of an industry induction programme (personnel/HR departments).

An invaluable report for:

Suppliers - to identify, track, target, and refine sales opportunities

Customers - to compare and maintain awareness of services offered

Operators - to monitor competitors

Key Topics Covered:

Detailed Market Overview and Segmentation including:

Overall revenues and volumes

Carrier shares

B2B/B2C segmentation

Preferred Service Level

E-commerce

Alternative Deliveries

Other Developments

Investment Initiatives

Individual Carrier Profiles including:

History

Company Information

Three Years Financial Data (where available)

Markets and Operations

Domestic Service Range

International Service Range

IT Solutions

Companies Mentioned

APC Overnight

DHL Express

DHL Parcel UK

DPD

DPD Local

DX Freight

FedEx UK

Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA)

Hermes

Parcelforce Worldwide

Royal Mail

TNT Express

Tuffnells

UPS

Yodel

