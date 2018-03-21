United Kingdom E-Cigarette Regulatory Report 2017: Unpick the Differences Among England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

The "Still European For Now Britain Goes its Own Way: UK Regulatory Report.pdf" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This updated report on the state of e-cigarette regulation in the UK unpicks the differences among England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Around 64m people live in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, commonly known as the UK. Although a unitary sovereign state, it is composed of four constituent nations: England (population 53m), Scotland (5.3m), Wales (3m) and Northern Ireland (1.8m).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regulatory landscape

3. National regulatory framework

4. Regulation: medicine products

5. Age restrictions

6. Product restrictions

7. Shake and vape Labelling and packaging

8. Obligation to notify Other (national) notifications

9. Retail channels restrictions

10. Public usage Advertising and marketing

11. Taxation Enforcement

12. Sanctions

13. Case law

14. Relevant laws

15. Relevant bodies

16. How UK e-cigarette regulation evolved

