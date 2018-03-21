This updated report on the state of e-cigarette regulation in the UK unpicks the differences among England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Around 64m people live in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, commonly known as the UK. Although a unitary sovereign state, it is composed of four constituent nations: England (population 53m), Scotland (5.3m), Wales (3m) and Northern Ireland (1.8m).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Regulatory landscape



3. National regulatory framework



4. Regulation: medicine products



5. Age restrictions



6. Product restrictions



7. Shake and vape Labelling and packaging



8. Obligation to notify Other (national) notifications



9. Retail channels restrictions



10. Public usage Advertising and marketing



11. Taxation Enforcement



12. Sanctions



13. Case law



14. Relevant laws



15. Relevant bodies



16. How UK e-cigarette regulation evolved

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8t6f4v/united_kingdom?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-e-cigarette-regulatory-report-2017-unpick-the-differences-among-england-scotland-wales-and-northern-ireland-300617574.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

