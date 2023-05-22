United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Market Analysis Report 2023: Key Trends and Strategies, Line of Business and Future Implications

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 May, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Insurance Market Analysis, Key Trends and Strategies, Line of Business and Future Implications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the 2022 UK Insurance Consumer Survey, only 2.7% of UK motor insurance consumers purchased their insurance from their car manufacturer in 2022. Tesla, however, sold its insurance product to 17% of its customers in Q4 2022, showcasing the disruptive potential of embedded insurance

The 2022 UK Insurance Consumer Survey suggests that consumers are open to purchasing home insurance from Big Tech players. Google is the most popular, with 21.5% of home insurance customers, followed by Amazon (16.1%), Samsung (11.2%), and Apple (10.7%). These figures all rise when only considering customers under 40

Embedded insurance is the bundling of insurance or protection within the purchase of a third-party good or service. For example, travel agents offer travel insurance as an add-on to a holiday package. This report explores the impact embedded insurance is having on the industry.

The growth in ecommerce and mobile commerce, along with a host of technological advances in the industry, have brought in a new age of embedded insurance. Almost all lines of business either have been disrupted to some extent or are ready for this next stage of digital distribution.

Car manufacturers, travel agents, technology providers, and retailors alike are all able, to some extent, to offer insurance to their customers at the point of sale. Insurers must be prepared to meet this growing demand for insurance distribution, both for simplicity for the customer and as a revenue earner for the insurer and third-party provider.

Insurtechs and API providers, built in a digital era, are better suited to integrating insurance product offerings with third-party platforms. Legacy players must be willing to partner with these digital startups and third-party players as digital ecosystems emerge across a range of industry verticals.

Reasons to Buy

  • Determine the primary trends driving embedded insurance across key lines of business
  • See how the growth of open insurance and digital ecosystems presents a major opportunity for innovative and forward-looking insurance players
  • Assess the threat and impact of new non-insurance players in the market
  • Identify key affinity, insurtech, API, and legacy players in the embedded insurance segment from across the industry
  • Ascertain the regulatory and technological challenges facing embedded insurers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Samsung
  • Apple
  • Swiss Re
  • Tesla
  • Zurich
  • Ping An
  • Discovery
  • LV=
  • Allianz
  • Admiral
  • Nationwide
  • American Family
  • AXA
  • First Underwriting
  • Liberty Mutual
  • MS&AD
  • Inshur
  • Zego
  • flock
  • Uber
  • Cover Genius
  • Battleface
  • Aribnb
  • Vrbo
  • Onefinestay
  • Expedia
  • Booking.com
  • Sky
  • ADT
  • Ikea
  • EE
  • Neos
  • Wakam
  • Cover Genius
  • Wrisk
  • Penni.io
  • Ancileo
  • MIC Global
  • Redkik
  • Lloyd's
  • Lemonade
  • Twitter
  • WeChat
  • Alipay
  • Paytm
  • Alan
  • Oscar
  • YuLife
  • Garmin
  • Virgin Active
  • Beazley
  • Assureful
  • Chwey
  • Trupanion
  • Barkibu

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Key findings
1.3 Critical success factors

2. Key Factors Affecting Embedded Insurance
2.1 Embedded insurance
2.2 Technological evolution is driving embedded insurance

3. Industry Use Cases and Line of Business Analysis
3.1 Motor insurance could be set for significant disruption
3.2 Travel is most associated with embedded insurance
3.3 Property insurance will be affected by smart home policies
3.4 Affinity providers are entering gadget insurance markets

4. The Next Stages of Embedded Insurance
4.1 API providers are driving the embedded insurance trend
4.2 Regulatory challenges are an important hurdle to overcome
4.3 Tech players will drive both challenges and opportunities
4.4 Embedded insurance can still pervade new lines
4.5 Future brokers can embrace and use embedded insurance

5. Appendix

Tables

  • There is a wide range of factors driving and affecting embedded insurance
  • Auto manufacturers are partnered with a range of motor insurers
  • How and why digital players are leading the way in embedded insurance

List of Figures

  • Less than 3% of UK motor insurance customers bought their policy from an OEM in 2022
  • Nearly one third of SMEs have UBI motor insurance, with many more interested in the savings
  • Over a third of global travel insurance customers bought their policy from a travel agent in 2021
  • Over a third of consumers do not know about COVID-19-related exclusions in their travel policy
  • Expedia and Booking.com are the most popular travel sites for buying travel insurance
  • Younger consumers are more open to purchasing home insurance from technology providers
  • Embedded extended warranties are frequently purchased by UK consumers
  • Consumers have an interest in buying gadget insurance from tech providers and manufacturers
  • Lemonade's API or widget can be easily integrated into retailers' sites
  • Health insurers must overcome data privacy barriers to grow the uptake of smart health policies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv0zoe

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global $4.371 Bn 3D Bioprinting Markets, Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Report 2022-2023 & 2030

Europe Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies Comparative SWOT & Strategy Analysis Report 2023-2027: Defense Industrial Base Globally Growth-Bound and Geared towards Rapid Ramp-Up of Production Rates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.