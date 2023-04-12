United Kingdom Furniture Market Report 2023-2027: Expanding Real Estate Industry Post COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Augments Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Furniture Market, By Product Type (Home Furniture, Office Furniture & Institutional Furniture), By Point of Sale (Offline Vs. Online), By Raw Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic and Others (Bamboo, Cane, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom furniture market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Furniture refers to the movable pieces of furniture prepared by skilled craftsmen utilizing the best quality material and designed with zero margins for error. It adds to the aesthetic value of commercial and household establishments, including hotels, offices, homes, and other indoor and outdoor areas.

The changing lifestyles and constantly enhancing living standards of the people in the urbanized regions are encouraging consumers to adopt luxury furniture. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with striking new designs of furniture and collaborating with interior designers to increase their visibility to capture a wider customer base.



Expanding Real Estate Industry Post COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Augments the Market Growth



The growing economy of developed countries like United Kingdom has supported the development of both commercial buildings and real estate in the country. Continuous advancements in the manufacturing and service-providing industries. With this, the expanding service sector, along with the BPO/KPO industries supports the growth of the market.

The rising construction of commercial buildings owing to the high need for more office spaces has augmented the demand for furniture in residential as well as commercial spaces. The development of luxury housing projects especially in metropolitan cities and the high need for furniture including beds, tables, chairs, couch sets, dining tables, etc., especially in the urban areas is projected to accelerate the market growth in the future years.



Shifting Consumer Preferences Towards Home Decor Drives the Market Growth



The shifting preferences among consumers towards appealing home furniture along with the rising demand for adaptable furniture are driving the market growth.

In addition to this, the enhancing standards of people with changing lifestyles on account of the development of the housing sector is also propelling the growth of the market. The growing awareness among consumers regarding recycling and sustainability compels consumers towards engineered wood furniture/refurbished furniture over plastic furniture which is contributing to the market growth.

Subsequently, the manufacturers are continuously focusing on launching innovative and sustainable products that can fulfill the demand across United Kingdom.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom furniture market.

Chill Sofas LTD

Dunelm Ltd.

IKEA Limited

Habitat Retail Limited

WAYFAIR

Barker and Stonehouse Ltd

DFS Trading Limited

Furniture World

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Furniture Market, By Product Type:

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Institutional Furniture

United Kingdom Furniture Market, By Point of Sale:

Offline

Online

United Kingdom Furniture Market, By Raw Material:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

United Kingdom Furniture Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

