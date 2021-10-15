United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021 Featuring Tesco, Next, Sainsbury, Wal-Mart, TJX Cos, Morrisons, Amazon & Associated British Foods

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 8507.6 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in United Kingdom remains strong.

The gift card industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 7668.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 12162.6 million by 2025.

Digital git card penetration increased sharply to over 45% in the UK in 2020. This is expected to increase further as people look for virtual gifting options due to extended lockdown.

Majority of traction is seen among Generation X shoppers (35-54s) and Baby Boomers (55+). Going forward, spending on gift cards is expected to increase via work programmes, and the value of gift cards that shoppers receive as part of loyalty, rewards, and incentive.

Gift card market in the UK has been growing steadily over the years, making it one of the key mature gift card markets in Europe. The gift card sector volumes in the UK were impacted by COVID-19 in H1 2020. This improved in the second half of 2020 as consumers increased spend especially on e-gift cards. The current sales of e-gift cards trend continued and was further augmented by COVID-19, with significant growth in eVouchers and digital cards.

To cater to rising consumer gift card needs, companies are focusing on offering gift cards for various occasions. In November 2020, InComm Payments collaborated with Motivates Inc. to sell Motivates' Lifestyle Ultimate multi-choice gift card via its retail network in the UK. The Lifestyle Ultimate multi-choice gift card allows customers to shop at 80 merchants and is available at 3,600 major high street retailers, grocery, and convenience stores in the UK. Earlier in February 2020, InComm engaged with Eezi, a transaction processing technology company, to launch Poundland's gift card program in the UK. Poundland is a discount variety store chain in the UK which provides gift cards for gaming, online shopping, dining, retail, and streaming.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Kingdom. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in United Kingdom

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in United Kingdom

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in United Kingdom

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in United Kingdom

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in United Kingdom

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in United Kingdom

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in United Kingdom

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Kingdom

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Kingdom

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Kingdom

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Tesco Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Amazon.com Inc

