United Kingdom Legal Reports Subscription

The "UK Legal Reports Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK legal market is in a period of transformation and this subscription-based research and information service enables you to keep up-to-date and understand these changes and trends. The subscription includes the flagship annual research report on the UK legal market (now in its 5th edition) plus 4 market briefings on the core practice areas, and a special report each year on a topical issue. Plus, the monthly UK Legal Market Trends is the only source bringing together surveys, statistics, and research results on the UK legal sector.
The UK Legal Reports Subscription covers a wide range of legal sectors and topics, with a firm focus on the United Kingdom. With in-depth analysis of many of the most important topics affecting the UK legal industry today, this subscription guarantees you up to date information at a great price. With new reports published throughout the year, purchasing a subscription ensures that you never miss out on the latest research and analysis on the UK legal sector.
Subscribers to the Legal Reports Subscription will receive:
- UK Legal Services Market Report
- UK Business Legal Services Market Report
- UK Clinical Negligence Market Report
- UK Conveyancing Market Report
- UK Family Law Market Report
- UK Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Report
- UK Personal Injury Market Report
- UK Wills & Probate Market Report
Also included in the subscription is the monthly UK Legal Market Trends, which is an update on new surveys, statistics and research reports plus M&A and ABS updates relating to the UK legal services market.
All market briefings include the following information:
- Introduction & Summary
- Market Size and Trends
- Key Players
- Market Trends
- Associations
- Recent Developments
Key Topics Covered:
Sample Table of Contents - The UK Clinical Negligence Market Briefing
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- A lucrative and rapidly growing market for law firms
- Case volumes driven by growing patient numbers and changing social attitudes
- CN costs driven by increasing award values and rising legal costs
- It's a relative small market in terms of the number of operators
2. INTRODUCTION
- Abbreviations
3. MARKET STRUCTURE
- Four main market participants
- It's a market in two halves
- Clinical negligence indemnity cover
4. MARKET DRIVERS
- Obstetrics is the main driver of claim value
- With some obstetric cases the only CN cases now funded by legal aid
- The DoH proposes a rapid resolution and redress scheme (RRR) to cut obstetric costs
- Greater volume of work for GPs
- Patients are more willing to sue
- Awards are getting larger
- And changes to the Ogden Rate increase then decrease damage awards
- Rising claims leading to rising indemnity costs
- So the Government proposes a new indemnity scheme to cut indemnity costs
- The current system encourages high litigation costs despite most claims never getting to court
- With litigation costs especially high for lower value claims
- Leading to calls to introduce fixed recoverable costs into CN cases
5. THE KEY PLAYERS
- Overview
- A different picture in the market for claimants and defendants
- Selected Law Firms - Profiles
6. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS
- Around 18,000 cases
- NHS clinical negligence claims account for the main bulk of CN claims
- Legal costs represent almost 40% of NHS payments
- Most claimants fund their legal actions on a no win, no fee basis
- Medical Indemnity Organisations
- Clinical Negligence Legal Revenue
7. THE FUTURE
- A market set for continued growth
8. ASSOCIATIONS
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dq4w44/united_kingdom?w=5
