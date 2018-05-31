United Kingdom Legal Reports Subscription

The UK legal market is in a period of transformation and this subscription-based research and information service enables you to keep up-to-date and understand these changes and trends. The subscription includes the flagship annual research report on the UK legal market (now in its 5th edition) plus 4 market briefings on the core practice areas, and a special report each year on a topical issue. Plus, the monthly UK Legal Market Trends is the only source bringing together surveys, statistics, and research results on the UK legal sector.



UK Legal Services Market Report

UK Business Legal Services Market Report

UK Clinical Negligence Market Report

UK Conveyancing Market Report

UK Family Law Market Report

UK Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Report

UK Personal Injury Market Report

UK Wills & Probate Market Report

Also included in the subscription is the monthly UK Legal Market Trends, which is an update on new surveys, statistics and research reports plus M&A and ABS updates relating to the UK legal services market.



All market briefings include the following information:

Introduction & Summary

Market Size and Trends

Key Players

Market Trends

Associations

Recent Developments

Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents - The UK Clinical Negligence Market Briefing



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A lucrative and rapidly growing market for law firms

Case volumes driven by growing patient numbers and changing social attitudes

CN costs driven by increasing award values and rising legal costs

It's a relative small market in terms of the number of operators

2. INTRODUCTION

Abbreviations

3. MARKET STRUCTURE

Four main market participants

It's a market in two halves

Clinical negligence indemnity cover

4. MARKET DRIVERS

Obstetrics is the main driver of claim value

With some obstetric cases the only CN cases now funded by legal aid

The DoH proposes a rapid resolution and redress scheme (RRR) to cut obstetric costs

Greater volume of work for GPs

Patients are more willing to sue

Awards are getting larger

And changes to the Ogden Rate increase then decrease damage awards

Rising claims leading to rising indemnity costs

So the Government proposes a new indemnity scheme to cut indemnity costs

The current system encourages high litigation costs despite most claims never getting to court

With litigation costs especially high for lower value claims

Leading to calls to introduce fixed recoverable costs into CN cases

5. THE KEY PLAYERS

Overview

A different picture in the market for claimants and defendants

Selected Law Firms - Profiles

6. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Around 18,000 cases

NHS clinical negligence claims account for the main bulk of CN claims

Legal costs represent almost 40% of NHS payments

Most claimants fund their legal actions on a no win, no fee basis

Medical Indemnity Organisations

Clinical Negligence Legal Revenue

7. THE FUTURE

A market set for continued growth

8. ASSOCIATIONS

