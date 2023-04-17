United Kingdom Non-Prime Consumer Credit Markets Report 2023: Focus on HCSTC, Instalment Credit, Motor Finance, Home-collected Debt, Revolving Loans, Pawnbroking, and Rent-to-Own

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Non-Prime Consumer Credit: Market Insight Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Review of the non-prime, or high-interest, consumer credit market. It describes the market for consumer credit agreements with average fixed interest rates over 30% per year and profiles the main lenders involved in it.

It includes:

Review of each of the segments in the market

Discussion of key segment issues including the impact of regulation, and sets out the publisher's estimates of historical and forecast growth for each.

A set of 35 lender profiles of those active in the sector, covering financial performance, ownership, loan products offered, market positioning, corporate activity and history of the lender.

Covers the following segments and lenders operating within them:

Guarantor finance (key providers include Amigo Loans (to close), Non-Standard Finance's Trust Two and George Banco brands (both in run-off) and Guarantormyloan.co.uk

High-cost short-term credit (following the exit of the majority of the largest firms, key providers include Gain Credit and PDL Finance)

Home-collected credit (following Provident's decision to leave the market, key providers include Morses Club and Non-Standard Finance (in run-off))

Instalment credit (key providers include Non-Standard Finance's Everyday Loans, Madison CF's 118118 loans, Oakbrook Finance, Bamboo and Oplo)

Motor finance (key providers include S&U plc's Advantage, Provident's Moneybarn, First Response and Startline)

Sub-prime credit card and other revolving loans (key providers include Capital One, New Day and Provident's Vanquis)

Pawnbroking (key providers include H&T Group and Ramsdens Financial)

Logbook loans (key providers include Car Cash Point)

Rent-to-own (key providers include Mutual Clothing and Supply)

Who is the report intended for?

Operators of non-prime businesses themselves

Investors in these businesses

Retailers

Market regulators and policymakers

Banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector

Key Topics Covered:

1. Guarantor Finance

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

2. High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)

Definition

Key players

Sector size and trends

Insight: Price cap makes traditional payday loans unprofitable

3. Home-collected Credit

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

4. Instalment Credit

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

5. Motor finance

Definition

Significant players

Sector size and trends

Sector trends

6. Credit cards and other revolving Loans

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

7. Pawnbroking

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

8. Logbook loans

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

9. Rent-to-own

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

Insight: Non-prime finance departs from the high street

Alternatives

Credit unions

Community Development Finance Institutions

Fintech solutions

Government alternatives

Unauthorised lenders

Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic

Drivers of Non-Prime Credit Usage

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advantage Finance Limited

Amigo Loans Limited

Amigo Management Services Ltd

Bamboo Limited

Billing Finance Limited

Capital One ( Europe ) PLC

) PLC Evolution Money Group

First Response Finance Limited

Gain Credit LLC

Go Car Credit Limited

H&T Group

Indigo Michael Limited

Madison CF UK Limited

Morses Club plc

Mutual Clothing and Supply Company Limited

NewDay Group Limited UK

Non-Standard Finance plc

Oakbrook Finance Limited

Provident Financial Group PLC

Specialist Motor Finance Limited

Temple Finance Limited Loan

UK Credit Ltd

Automoney Ltd

Mobile Money Limited

