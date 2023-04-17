United Kingdom Non-Prime Consumer Credit Markets Report 2023: Focus on HCSTC, Instalment Credit, Motor Finance, Home-collected Debt, Revolving Loans, Pawnbroking, and Rent-to-Own

Apr 17, 2023, 06:15 ET
Review of the non-prime, or high-interest, consumer credit market. It describes the market for consumer credit agreements with average fixed interest rates over 30% per year and profiles the main lenders involved in it.
It includes:
- Review of each of the segments in the market
- Discussion of key segment issues including the impact of regulation, and sets out the publisher's estimates of historical and forecast growth for each.
- A set of 35 lender profiles of those active in the sector, covering financial performance, ownership, loan products offered, market positioning, corporate activity and history of the lender.
Covers the following segments and lenders operating within them:
- Guarantor finance (key providers include Amigo Loans (to close), Non-Standard Finance's Trust Two and George Banco brands (both in run-off) and Guarantormyloan.co.uk
- High-cost short-term credit (following the exit of the majority of the largest firms, key providers include Gain Credit and PDL Finance)
- Home-collected credit (following Provident's decision to leave the market, key providers include Morses Club and Non-Standard Finance (in run-off))
- Instalment credit (key providers include Non-Standard Finance's Everyday Loans, Madison CF's 118118 loans, Oakbrook Finance, Bamboo and Oplo)
- Motor finance (key providers include S&U plc's Advantage, Provident's Moneybarn, First Response and Startline)
- Sub-prime credit card and other revolving loans (key providers include Capital One, New Day and Provident's Vanquis)
- Pawnbroking (key providers include H&T Group and Ramsdens Financial)
- Logbook loans (key providers include Car Cash Point)
- Rent-to-own (key providers include Mutual Clothing and Supply)
Who is the report intended for?
- Operators of non-prime businesses themselves
- Investors in these businesses
- Retailers
- Market regulators and policymakers
- Banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector
Key Topics Covered:
1. Guarantor Finance
- Definition
- Key players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
2. High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)
- Definition
- Key players
- Sector size and trends
- Insight: Price cap makes traditional payday loans unprofitable
3. Home-collected Credit
- Definition
- Key players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
4. Instalment Credit
- Definition
- Key players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
5. Motor finance
- Definition
- Significant players
- Sector size and trends
- Sector trends
6. Credit cards and other revolving Loans
- Definition
- Key players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
7. Pawnbroking
- Definition
- Significant players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
8. Logbook loans
- Definition
- Significant players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
9. Rent-to-own
- Definition
- Significant players
- Sector size
- Sector trends
- Insight: Non-prime finance departs from the high street
- Alternatives
- Credit unions
- Community Development Finance Institutions
- Fintech solutions
- Government alternatives
- Unauthorised lenders
- Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Drivers of Non-Prime Credit Usage
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Advantage Finance Limited
- Amigo Loans Limited
- Amigo Management Services Ltd
- Bamboo Limited
- Billing Finance Limited
- Capital One (Europe) PLC
- Evolution Money Group
- First Response Finance Limited
- Gain Credit LLC
- Go Car Credit Limited
- H&T Group
- Indigo Michael Limited
- Madison CF UK Limited
- Morses Club plc
- Mutual Clothing and Supply Company Limited
- NewDay Group Limited UK
- Non-Standard Finance plc
- Oakbrook Finance Limited
- Provident Financial Group PLC
- Specialist Motor Finance Limited
- Temple Finance Limited Loan
- UK Credit Ltd
- Automoney Ltd
- Mobile Money Limited
