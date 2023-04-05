United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Apr 05, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom pharmacy automation devices market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027
The inflating need for a decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and the progress of further advanced parts innovation are some of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, expanding geriatric population and increase in work costs have incited growth in the pharmacy automation market.
Growing usage of pharmacy automation systems reduces errors related to medication, storage, recovery, dispensing, and use which propels market growth. Pharmacy automation devices manage the course of pharmacy works out, such as filling &capping of drugs, administration &storing of drugs, and labeling the prescriptions.
This device can store and oversee more than 200-300 medications and information of a patient, securely. An increase in the gathering of an automated system is ensuring prominent productivity.
Escalating Product Demand to Reduce Medication Errors is Projected to Bolster the Market Growth
Medication errors and dispensing errors are considered one of the leading causes of hospital readmission across the globe.
Lack of proper communication between physicians and pharmacists, risky storage practices in pharmacies, and confusion due to similar labels and drug prescriptions during the preparation or dispensing of drugs are supporting the market growth.
Automated systems are considered one of the most efficient solutions to reduce these errors. The implementation of automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) and automated dispensing machines (ADMs) in hospitals led to a significant minimizes the number of dispensing and medication errors in hospitals. All these aforementioned factors are propelling the market growth.
Inflating Need for Quality Care and Technological Advancements Augments the Market Growth
Pharmacists in countries like United Kingdom are implementing a procedure to provide improved safety and efficacy in the medication process to support market growth. Increasing competition among hospitals and retail pharmacies to offer quality care to patients in the hospital is inciting profit in the pharmacy automation device market.
Continuous advancements in technology and pharmacy automation benefits have allowed access to pharmacists and nurses to pharmacy automation devices that automate medication dispensing, medication compounding, storage and retrieval, inventory management, packaging, labeling, etc.
Along with this, there has been progression including the link between EMR and medication to enhance the efficiencies of hospital and retail pharmacies. Interfacing with several software and growing automation in pharmacies is projected to fuel the growth of the pharmacy automation devices market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom pharmacy automation devices market.
- Becton Dickinson U.K. Limited
- Willach Pharmacy Solutions
- Cerner Corporation United Kingdom
- Omnicell Limited
- McKesson UK
- Mediwell Systems Ltd.
- Deenova United Kingdom Limited
Report Scope:
United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Product Type:
- Medication Dispensing Systems
- Packaging & Labeling Systems
- Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Automated Medication Compounding Systems
- Tabletop Tablet Counters
United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By End Use:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Region:
- London
- Southeast
- East Anglia
- Scotland
- Southwest
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire & Humberside
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5okzs7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article