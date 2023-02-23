United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2023-2027 Featuring ZTE, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Fortinet, Fujitsu, Huawei, & Juniper Networks

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to growing demands for internet-based and digitized services in the country. Swift changes and the shift of offline work to the work from home bases further fuel the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing investment and development of the telecom infrastructure and growing service expansion to provide high-speed networks further support the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the next five years.

Cyber Security Concerns Drive Market Growth

With higher dependency on online finance, data storage, and automation procedures, the threat of data theft has increased multiple folds. Businesses as well as personalized users have been generating considerable demands for data theft, thereby driving the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the upcoming five years.

An inclination toward online money transfer, growing online-based payment apps, and a surge in security demands further fuel the market growth. Higher penetration of the internet coupled with a growing number of smart devices and the internet of things also aid the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the future five years.

High usage of social media sites and sharing of personal data over the websites also come under the threat of data loss, and personal data thefts, thereby surging the demands for advanced telecom ICT infrastructure and thus supporting the market growth.

Faster Internet Connection Promises Market Growth

Increasing adaptation toward faster internet connections and high-speed internet access is further substantiating the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the future years. With growing demand for the internet of things including the use of artificial intelligence for the facilitation of smart devices further facilitates the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the forecast years through 2027.

Growing investments in the telecom industry and advancement of the internet-based services also add to the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. ICT infrastructures include hardware (mainly physical servers), software, networks, data centers, facilities, and related equipment, which are used to develop, test, operate, monitor, manage, and support ICT services.

Investments are higher in the development of hardware and software. Advancement in IT services also substantiates the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market.

ZTE Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks Inc.

Report Scope:

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component:

Hardware

Networking Equipment

Transmitting Device

End Point Device

Software

Operations Support Software

Business Support Software

Network Management Software

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Network Type:

Wireless

Fixed

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By End User:

Telecom Service Providers

Government

Enterprises

Others

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Region:

Wales

Scotland

England

Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpgilk-kingdom?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets