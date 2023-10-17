United Medical Uses Oracle Health EHR to Support Growth and Enhance Patient Care for Health Organizations

Oracle EHR helps drive efficiency, improve integration across rapidly growing ambulatory network, and reduce administrative burden for caregivers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Medical, LLC, a multi-specialty ambulatory network with more than 225 full-service healthcare providers, has expanded its 20-year relationship with Oracle Health by another seven years. United Medical plans to deploy Oracle Health's electronic health record (EHR) at additional outpatient surgery centers and accountable care organizations within its network, providing a more intuitive platform to streamline workflows and processes for health practitioners. This helps bring financial, IT infrastructure, consulting services, and support together into one system to help provide more informed and coordinated care.

"Our relationship with Oracle Health has allowed us to innovate and scale to new capabilities as demand for outpatient care is continuing to grow," said Kemal Erkan, CEO and President, United Medical. "This new strategic alignment will help create an easier path toward future growth opportunities as we ensure our practitioners have the latest and greatest technology to help improve their financial outcomes while remaining focused on top-tier patient care."

With Oracle Health's EHR integrated across its network, United Medical will use a single domain, central patient portal, and billing system where authorized caregivers and staff can easily and effectively manage the patient's care journey. The system will also enable practitioners to see and act on patient information from nearly any location, which will help enhance documentation, simplify follow-up, and improve patient adherence to health maintenance plans. 

"Teaming with networks like United Medical can help drive organizational efficiency that makes it easier for clinicians and staff to focus on patient care," said Travis Dalton executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "With intelligent technology, Oracle Health is helping providers reduce costs, decrease burnout, and improve the patient experience."

For more information on Oracle Health products, visit https://www.oracle.com/health/.

