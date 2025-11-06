United Parks & Resorts Inc. Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Attendance was 6.8 million guests, a decrease of approximately 240 thousand guests or 3.4% from the third quarter of 2024.

Total revenue was $511.9 million, a decrease of $34.1 million or 6.2% from the third quarter of 2024.

Net income was $89.3 million, a decrease of $30.4 million or 25.4% from the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $216.3 million, a decrease of $42.1 million or 16.3% from the third quarter of 2024.

was $216.3 million, a decrease of $42.1 million or 16.3% from the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue per capita[2] decreased 2.9% to $75.39 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Admission per capita[2] decreased 6.3% to $39.57 while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 1.1% to $35.82 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

First Nine Months 2025 Highlights

Attendance was 16.4 million guests, a decrease of approximately 252 thousand guests or 1.5% from the first nine months of 2024.

Total revenue was $1,289.0 million, a decrease of $51.9 million or 3.9% from the first nine months of 2024.

Net income was $153.3 million, a decrease of $46.3 million or 23.2% from the first nine months of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $490.0 million, a decrease of $65.7 million or 11.8% from the first nine months of 2024.

was $490.0 million, a decrease of $65.7 million or 11.8% from the first nine months of 2024. Total revenue per capita[2] decreased 2.4% to $78.53 from the first nine months of 2024. Admission per capita[2] decreased 4.9% to $41.46, while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 0.6% to a record $37.07 from the first nine months of 2024.

Other Highlights

The Company has repurchased over 635,000 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $32.2 million from the beginning of the third quarter through November 4, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company came to the aid of 192 animals in need in the wild. The total number of animals the Company has helped over its history is more than 42,000.

"We are obviously not happy with the results we delivered in the quarter. Performance during the quarter was negatively impacted by an unfavorable calendar shift, poor weather during peak holiday periods, a decline in international visitation and less than optimal execution. The consumer environment in the U.S. appears to be inconsistent, as has been outlined by a number of other leisure and hospitality businesses. Nonetheless, we can and expect to do better," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc.

"Attendance in the third quarter was negatively impacted by approximately 150,000 visits from unfavorable calendar impacts, particularly the timing of the Fourth of July holiday and was also impacted by poor weather over peak Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. We saw a decline in international visitation of approximately 90,000 guests during the quarter which was a reversal of earlier trends we saw in the first half of the year. Adjusting for these calendar shifts and international visitation declines, attendance would have been roughly flat for the quarter.

On the positive side, we are pleased to report growth in in-park per capita spending, which has grown in 20 of the last 22 quarters. Our Halloween events just concluded last week and we saw meaningful year over year growth from our separately ticketed Howl-O-Scream events including record attendance in Orlando and San Diego for these events. Looking forward, we are encouraged by the forward-booking revenue trends into 2026 for our Discovery Cove property and our group business, both of which are up over 20% compared to this same time last year."

"We are also pleased that during the third quarter, Stockholders granted authority to the Board of Directors to approve and implement additional share repurchases. The Board previously announced a $500 million repurchase program contingent on receiving this approval and we have already repurchased 635,020 shares for an aggregate total of $32.2 million through November 4, 2025, underscoring our strong balance sheet, significant free cash flow generation and our strong belief that our shares are materially undervalued," continued Swanson.

[1] This earnings release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). See "Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics" section and the financial statement tables for the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow and the reconciliation of these measures for historical periods to their respective most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. [2] This earnings release includes key performance metrics such as total revenue per capita, admissions per capita and in-park per capita spending. See "Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics" section for definitions and further details.

"Later this month, we will begin our award-winning Christmas events at our SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place Langhorne parks. This year, we believe our Christmas events will be our best ever – with the popular rides, attractions and exhibits our guests have come to expect plus additional new and exciting events, specialty food and beverage offerings and holiday shopping for everyone. I want to thank our ambassadors for their dedication and efforts during our busy summer season and as well during our Halloween events and upcoming Christmas events," continued Swanson.

"As we move into 2026 and beyond, we firmly recognize there is significant opportunity to execute better and drive meaningfully more attendance to our parks, grow total per capita spending, and continue to reduce costs and find efficiencies. While this year has been disappointing to date, we have high confidence in our ability to deliver operational and financial improvements that will lead to meaningful increases in EBITDA, free cash flow and shareholder value. We are focused, well positioned and confident in the investments we are making, the operational efficiencies we expect to achieve and the value we plan to build for stakeholders," concluded Swanson.

The Company has announced several of its upcoming new rides, attractions, events and upgrades for 2026. This includes the following:

SeaWorld Orlando is pushing the boundaries of family thrills once again with its new attraction: SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep . Guests will embark on a vibrant submersible adventure through dazzling undersea ecosystems, where they'll encounter extraordinary lifeforms, breathtaking environments, and inspiring stories of the sea. This groundbreaking attraction plunges explorers into an environment of awe and mystery, guided by the SeaWorld Adventure Team.

. Guests will embark on a vibrant submersible adventure through dazzling undersea ecosystems, where they'll encounter extraordinary lifeforms, breathtaking environments, and inspiring stories of the sea. This groundbreaking attraction plunges explorers into an environment of awe and mystery, guided by the SeaWorld Adventure Team. SeaWorld San Diego is creating a reimagined and immersive version of the Shark Encounter , which will debut in spring 2026 as part of the "Fin Shui" project.

, which will debut in spring 2026 as part of the "Fin Shui" project. SeaWorld San Antonio is making waves once again with the all-new thrill ride, Barracuda Strike , Texas' First Inverted Family Coaster! The one-of-a-kind attraction invites guests of all ages to dive into the deep and experience the ocean's most agile predator like never before. With every twist, drop, and tight turn, Barracuda Strike will deliver a rush of excitement that's bold enough for thrill-seekers, yet built for the whole family. Suspended beneath the track, riders will glide above the park's iconic water ski lake in a high-speed pursuit that captures the speed, power, and precision of the barracuda!

, Texas' First Inverted Family Coaster! The one-of-a-kind attraction invites guests of all ages to dive into the deep and experience the ocean's most agile predator like never before. With every twist, drop, and tight turn, will deliver a rush of excitement that's bold enough for thrill-seekers, yet built for the whole family. Suspended beneath the track, riders will glide above the park's iconic water ski lake in a high-speed pursuit that captures the speed, power, and precision of the barracuda! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is roaring into 2026 with the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge , an extraordinary new addition to the park's award-winning animal care portfolio and the most ambitious new habitat in more than a decade. This reimagined area of the park expands the existing space to more than double its previous size, creating nearly 35,000 square feet of dynamic savanna terrain where two of Africa's most iconic species will thrive - a pride of five young male lions and a pair of playful hyenas.

, an extraordinary new addition to the park's award-winning animal care portfolio and the most ambitious new habitat in more than a decade. This reimagined area of the park expands the existing space to more than double its previous size, creating nearly 35,000 square feet of dynamic savanna terrain where two of Africa's most iconic species will thrive - a pride of five young male lions and a pair of playful hyenas. Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be announcing their upcoming attraction later this week.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company hosted approximately 6.8 million guests, generated total revenues of $511.9 million, net income of $89.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $216.3 million. Attendance decreased approximately 240,000 guests when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in attendance was primarily due to an unfavorable calendar shift including the timing of the Fourth of July holiday and a decrease in international visitation compared to the prior year quarter.

The decrease in total revenue of $34.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily a result of a decrease in attendance and a decrease in total revenue per capita. Total revenue per capita decreased due to a decrease in admissions per capita partially offset by an increase in in-park per capita spending.





Three Months Ended September 30,



Change





2025



2024



%

(In millions, except per share and per capita amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 511.9



$ 545.9





(6.2) % Net income

$ 89.3



$ 119.7





(25.4) % Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.61



$ 2.08





(22.6) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 216.3



$ 258.4





(16.3) % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 94.8



$ 123.0





(22.9) % Attendance



6.8





7.0





(3.4) % Total revenue per capita

$ 75.39



$ 77.66





(2.9) % Admission per capita

$ 39.57



$ 42.24





(6.3) % In-Park per capita spending

$ 35.82



$ 35.42





1.1 %

First Nine Months 2025 Results

In the first nine months of 2025, the Company hosted approximately 16.4 million guests, generated total revenues of $1,289.0 million, net income of $153.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $490.0 million. Attendance decreased approximately 252,000 guests when compared to the first nine months of 2024. The decrease in attendance was primarily due to a decrease in demand compared to the first nine months of 2024.

The decrease in total revenue of $51.9 million compared to the first nine months of 2024 was primarily a result of a decrease in total revenue per capita and a decrease in attendance. Total revenue per capita decreased due to a decrease in admissions per capita partially offset by an increase in in-park per capita spending.





Nine Months Ended September 30,



Change





2025



2024



%

(In millions, except per share and per capita amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 1,289.0



$ 1,340.9





(3.9) % Net income

$ 153.3



$ 199.6





(23.2) % Earnings per share, diluted

$ 2.76



$ 3.24





(14.8) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 490.0



$ 555.7





(11.8) % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 301.7



$ 367.7





(17.9) % Attendance



16.4





16.7





(1.5) % Total revenue per capita

$ 78.53



$ 80.46





(2.4) % Admission per capita

$ 41.46



$ 43.61





(4.9) % In-Park per capita spending

$ 37.07



$ 36.85





0.6 %

Share Repurchases

On September 3, 2025, the Company's stockholders unaffiliated with Hill Path Capital, granted the Board of Directors of the Company the authority to approve and implement additional repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. The Board had previously announced a $500.0 million share repurchase authorization contingent on receipt of this stockholder approval. In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 148,727 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $7.7 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2025 through November 4, 2025, the Company has repurchased an additional 486,293 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $24.6 million.

Rescue Efforts

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company came to the aid of 192 animals in need in the wild. The total number of animals the Company has helped over its history is more than 42,000.

The Company is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world. Working in partnership with state, local and federal agencies, the Company's rescue teams are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Consistent with its mission to protect animals and their ecosystems, rescue teams mobilize and often travel hundreds of miles to help ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned wild animals in need of the Company's expert care, with the goal of returning them to their natural habitat.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release and accompanying financial statement tables include several non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized terms under GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation.

Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with certain components of its executive compensation program. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used EBITDA-related measures in the Company's industry, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate companies in the industry.

Management believes the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months is appropriate as it provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's credit agreement governing its Senior Secured Credit Facilities and the indentures governing its Senior Notes and First-Priority Senior Secured Notes (collectively, the "Debt Agreements"). Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors, equity analysts and rating agencies as a liquidity measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate its ability to generate cash flow from business operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it excludes certain expenditures such as mandatory debt service requirements, which are significant. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow as defined above may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

This earnings release includes several key performance metrics including total revenue per capita (defined as total revenue divided by attendance), admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by attendance) and in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance). These performance metrics are used by management to assess the operating performance of its parks on a per attendee basis and to make strategic operating decisions. Management believes the presentation of these performance metrics is useful and relevant for investors as it provides investors the ability to review financial performance in the same manner as management and provides investors with a consistent methodology to analyze revenue between periods on a per attendee basis. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used similar per-capita related performance metrics to evaluate companies in the industry.

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Change





2025



2024



$



%



2025



2024



$



%

Net revenues:















































Admissions

$ 268,650



$ 296,954



$ (28,304)





(9.5) %

$ 680,505



$ 726,766



$ (46,261)





(6.4) % Food, merchandise and other



243,201





248,947





(5,746)





(2.3) %



608,507





614,151





(5,644)





(0.9) % Total revenues



511,851





545,901





(34,050)





(6.2) %



1,289,012





1,340,917





(51,905)





(3.9) % Costs and expenses:















































Cost of food, merchandise and other revenues



39,930





40,629





(699)





(1.7) %



100,062





102,321





(2,259)





(2.2) % Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



214,394





207,336





7,058





3.4 %



580,453





562,418





18,035





3.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses



60,657





55,361





5,296





9.6 %



169,196





167,026





2,170





1.3 % Severance and other separation costs (a)



490





(12)





502



NM





898





577





321





55.6 % Depreciation and amortization



44,702





41,577





3,125





7.5 %



129,371





121,040





8,331





6.9 % Total costs and expenses



360,173





344,891





15,282





4.4 %



979,980





953,382





26,598





2.8 % Operating income



151,678





201,010





(49,332)





(24.5) %



309,032





387,535





(78,503)





(20.3) % Other (income) expense, net



(179)





54





(233)



NM





14





87





(73)



NM

Interest expense



33,515





39,682





(6,167)





(15.5) %



101,573





117,845





(16,272)





(13.8) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs and discounts (b)



—





—





—



NM





—





2,452





(2,452)



NM

Income before income taxes



118,342





161,274





(42,932)





(26.6) %



207,445





267,151





(59,706)





(22.3) % Provision for income taxes



29,017





41,597





(12,580)





(30.2) %



54,145





67,551





(13,406)





(19.8) % Net income

$ 89,325



$ 119,677



$ (30,352)





(25.4) %

$ 153,300



$ 199,600



$ (46,300)





(23.2) % Earnings per share:















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 1.62



$ 2.09















$ 2.79



$ 3.27













Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.61



$ 2.08















$ 2.76



$ 3.24































































Weighted average common shares

outstanding:















































Basic



55,032





57,292

















55,014





61,052













Diluted (c)



55,473





57,663

















55,448





61,532















UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



Change



Last Twelve

Months

Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



#



2025



2024



#



2025

Net income

$ 89,325



$ 119,677



$ (30,352)



$ 153,300



$ 199,600



$ (46,300)



$ 181,197

Provision for income taxes



29,017





41,597





(12,580)





54,145





67,551





(13,406)





50,623

Interest expense



33,515





39,682





(6,167)





101,573





117,845





(16,272)





151,490

Loss on early extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs and discounts



—





—





—





—





2,452





(2,452)





1,487

Depreciation and amortization



44,702





41,577





3,125





129,371





121,040





8,331





171,769

Equity-based compensation expense (d)



4,376





3,208





1,168





12,752





10,478





2,274





16,891

Loss on impairment or disposal of assets and certain non-cash expenses (e)



8,103





4,850





3,253





21,311





12,733





8,578





41,990

Business optimization, development and strategic initiative costs (f)



4,909





5,655





(746)





9,218





13,309





(4,091)





14,307

Certain investment costs and other taxes (g)



1,645





(564)





2,209





1,870





3,575





(1,705)





1,887

COVID-19 related incremental costs (h)



241





662





(421)





746





2,523





(1,777)





(4,819)

Other adjusting items (i)



446





2,069





(1,623)





5,698





4,614





1,084





7,632

Adjusted EBITDA (j)

$ 216,279



$ 258,413



$ (42,134)



$ 489,984



$ 555,720



$ (65,736)



$ 634,454

Items added back to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Debt Agreements:









































Estimated cost savings (k)







































12,650

Other adjustments as defined in the Debt Agreements (l)







































7,624

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA (m)





































$ 654,728







For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



Change





2025



2024



#



2025



2024



#

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 94,778



$ 122,998



$ (28,220)



$ 301,689



$ 367,671



$ (65,982)

Capital expenditures



56,763





55,393





1,370





167,227





222,207





(54,980)

Free Cash Flow (n)

$ 38,015



$ 67,605



$ (29,590)



$ 134,462



$ 145,464



$ (11,002)



UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands)





As of September

30, 2025



As of December

31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 183,228



$ 115,893

Total assets

$ 2,740,133



$ 2,573,578

Deferred revenue

$ 145,548



$ 152,655

Long-term debt, including current maturities:











Term B-3 Loans

$ 1,526,875



$ 1,538,442

Senior Notes



725,000





725,000

Total long-term debt, including current maturities

$ 2,251,875



$ 2,263,442

Total stockholders' deficit

$ (308,735)



$ (461,540)



UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DATA (In thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Change







2025



2024



$



%



Capital Expenditures:

























Core (o)

$ 142,175



$ 153,060



$ (10,885)





(7.1) %

Expansion/ROI projects (p)



25,052





69,147





(44,095)





(63.8) %

Capital expenditures, total

$ 167,227



$ 222,207



$ (54,980)





(24.7) %



UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED OTHER DATA (In thousands, except per capita amounts)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



Change





2025



2024



#



%



2025



2024



#



%

Attendance



6,789





7,029





(240)





(3.4) %



16,414





16,666





(252)





(1.5) % Total revenue per capita (q)

$ 75.39



$ 77.66



$ (2.27)





(2.9) %

$ 78.53



$ 80.46



$ (1.93)





(2.4) % Admission per capita (r)

$ 39.57



$ 42.24



$ (2.67)





(6.3) %

$ 41.46



$ 43.61



$ (2.15)





(4.9) % In-Park per capita spending (s)

$ 35.82



$ 35.42



$ 0.40





1.1 %

$ 37.07



$ 36.85



$ 0.22





0.6 %



NM-Not meaningful. (a) Reflects restructuring and other separation costs and/or adjustments. (b) Reflects a loss on early extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs and discounts associated with the refinancing transactions in 2024. (c) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, there were approximately 730,000 and 691,000 anti-dilutive shares excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share, respectively. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, there were approximately 482,000 and 503,000 anti-dilutive shares excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share, respectively. (d) Reflects non-cash equity compensation expenses and related payroll taxes associated with the grants of equity-based compensation. (e) Reflects primarily non-cash self-insurance reserve adjustments of: (i) approximately $6.2 million and $15.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; (ii) approximately $4.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024; and (iii) approximately $28.4 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. Also includes non-cash expenses related to asset write-offs and costs related to certain rides and equipment which were removed from service. (f) For the three, nine, and twelve months ended September 30, 2025, reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to: (i) $3.8 million, $7.3 million, and $9.0 million, respectively, of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs and (ii) $0.5 million, $0.9 million, and $4.2 million, respectively, of third-party consulting costs. Reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to: (i) $4.4 million and $7.4 million of third-party consulting costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and (ii) $1.3 million and $5.3 million of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. . (g) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily relates to expenses associated with the share repurchase proposal. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily relates to expenses associated with a stockholders' agreement amendment proposal and a share repurchase proposal. (h) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, primarily reflects costs associated with certain legal matters and nonrecurring contractual liabilities related to the previously disclosed temporary COVID-19 park closures. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, primarily reflects a reversal of costs, which had previously been accrued, associated with nonrecurring contractual liabilities and respective assessments related to the previously disclosed temporary COVID-19 park closures. (i) Reflects the impact of expenses, net of insurance recoveries and adjustments, incurred primarily related to certain matters, which the Company is permitted to exclude under the credit agreement governing the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities due to the unusual nature of the items. (j)Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, as further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash, and other items as described above. (k) The Company's Debt Agreements permit the calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, for the last twelve month period further adjusted for net annualized estimated savings the Company expects to realize over the following 24 month period related to certain specified actions, including restructurings and cost savings initiatives. These estimated savings are calculated net of the amount of actual benefits realized during such period. These estimated savings are a non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA add-back item only as defined in the Debt Agreements and does not impact the Company's reported GAAP net income. (l) The Debt Agreements permit the Company's calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, for the last twelve-month period further adjusted for certain costs as permitted by the Debt Agreements including recruiting and retention expenses, public company compliance costs and litigation and arbitration costs, if any. (m) Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Debt Agreements as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period further adjusted for net annualized estimated savings among other adjustments as described in footnote (k) and (l) above. (n) Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. (o) Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park rides, attractions and maintenance activities. (p) Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park expansion, new properties, revenue and/or expense return on investment ("ROI") projects. (q) Calculated as total revenues divided by attendance. (r) Calculated as admissions revenue divided by attendance. (s) Calculated as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance.

SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.