SeaWorld Unveils a Coast-to-Coast Live Music Series for 2026

Jan 14, 2026, 11:33 ET
A nationwide concert lineup brings high-energy performances and crowd-pleasing artists to SeaWorld parks from spring through summer, included with park admission
ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld returns in 2026 with an expanded, coast-to-coast live music series, building on its established concert programming across U.S. parks and placing live entertainment at the center of the SeaWorld guest experience throughout the spring and summer seasons.
Launching in early 2026 in conjunction with Seven Seas Food Festival and continuing through the summer at select parks, the 2026 series blends nostalgia-driven favorites with contemporary performers, offering guests multiple opportunities to enjoy full-length live concerts throughout the season. The national lineup includes acts such as Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Gene Simmons, Ying Yang Twins, Uncle Kracker, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, appearing at SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio.
With concerts included in park admission and available across multiple events and weekends, an Annual Pass offers guests the most flexible way to access the full 2026 concert lineup from the start of the season.
Guests can expect:
- Full-length live concerts on select dates, included with all forms of park admission
- A full-day park experience that pairs food festivals, attractions, and animal encounters with evening live music performances
- The flexibility to attend multiple concerts throughout the season with an Annual Pass
- Limited-time ticket and pass offers available by location
"Live music continues to be one of the most engaging experiences we offer our guests," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "This year's lineup brings together artists that have shaped music culture across generations, adding an exciting new dimension to a SeaWorld visit and creating moments guests can only experience in our parks."
SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando's live music series runs select dates from late January through mid-May, marking the park's most expansive concert season to date with more than 30 full-length live performances. Spanning six decades of music, the series features artists from the 1960s through today.
Program highlights include:
- A broad mix of pop, hip-hop, rap, country, classic rock, alternative rock, punk, Latin, and Christian music
- Featured performers such as Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Trace Adkins, The Fray, Omar Courtz, Ying Yang Twins, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.
- Weekend concerts staged at Bayside Stadium throughout the spring season
SeaWorld San Diego
SeaWorld San Diego's live music series delivers 16 live concerts included with park admission, running from spring through late summer across three signature seasonal events.
Program highlights include:
- Concerts staged at the Bayside Amphitheater along Mission Bay
- Performances integrated into Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, and Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ
- A genre-spanning lineup featuring pop, hip-hop, R&B, rap, rock, and country, with throwback favorites alongside contemporary artists, including Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ying Yang Twins, and Jordin Sparks.
- Additional artists include Fitz and the Tantrums, Phillip Phillips, Skillet, E-40, Too Short, Warren G, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
SeaWorld San Antonio
SeaWorld San Antonio introduces a new live music component to its Seven Seas Food Festival in 2026, adding select concerts to the spring season.
Program highlights include:
- Performance dates from late March through mid-May
- A mix of pop, hip-hop, Latin, contemporary Christian, and throwback music
- Acts such as Elvis Crespo, Soulja Boy, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
Guest Access and Annual Pass Value
SeaWorld's 2026 concert series is included with regular park admission, giving guests added value during their visit. Annual Pass Members can enjoy season-long access to multiple concerts across parks and events, along with the flexibility to attend performances throughout the spring and summer.
Park-specific concert schedules, ticket options, and Annual Pass details are available at SeaWorld.com, with additional performance announcements released ahead of each park's seasonal events.
About SeaWorld
SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences ranging from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides, special events, and live entertainment. For more than 60 years, SeaWorld has advanced marine conservation through science, education, and exceptional animal care. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, having helped more than 42,000 animals to date. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit SeaWorld.com.
Media Contact
[email protected]
2026 SeaWorld Live Music Series
Full Artist Lineups & Dates
This addendum provides full artist lineups and performance dates by park. All concerts are included with park admission on select dates unless otherwise noted.
SeaWorld Orlando – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series
Dates: January 31 – May 17, 2026
Location: Bayside Stadium
Confirmed performers include:
- Jan. 31 – Flo Rida
- Feb. 1 – Saliva
- Feb. 7 – Bow Wow
- Feb. 14 – The Click Five
- Feb. 15 – Warrant
- Feb. 20 – Jefferson Starship
- Feb. 21 – Omar Courtz
- Feb. 22 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO)
- Feb. 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall
- Feb. 28 – Gene Simmons
- March 6 – Smash Mouth
- March 7 – Maddie & Tae
- March 8 – I Love the 90s Tour (Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd)
- March 14 – Connor Price
- March 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow & Animotion
- March 21 – All-4-One
- March 22 – The Beach Boys
- March 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash
- March 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- April 4 – Brett Young
- April 10 – Chris Janson
- April 11 – To Be Announced
- April 12 – The Fray
- April 17 – Uncle Kracker
- April 18 – Trace Adkins
- April 25 – To Be Announced
- April 26 – Boyz II Men
- May 1 – Bonnie Tyler
- May 2 – To Be Announced
- May 9 – Grupo Manía
- May 16 – Proyecto Uno
- May 17 – To Be Announced
Additional surprise performers to be announced.
SeaWorld San Diego – 2026 Concert Series
Dates: Spring through late summer 2026
Location: Bayside Amphitheater
Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts
- March 14 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- March 21 – The Band Perry
- April 18 – To Be Announced
- April 25 – Phillip Phillips
Summer Spectacular Concert Series
- June 6 – Ying Yang Twins
- June 13 – To Be Announced
- June 20 – Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boys
- June 27 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO)
- July 11 – E-40
- July 18 – To Be Announced
- July 25 – Soulja Boy & Paul Wall
- Aug. 1 – Jordin Sparks
- Aug. 8 – Too Short & Warren G
No concert on July 4.
Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ
- Aug. 15 – Saliva
- Aug. 22 – Uncle Kracker
- Aug. 29 – Skillet
SeaWorld San Antonio – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series
Dates: March 29 – May 16, 2026
Confirmed performers include:
- March 29 – Elvis Crespo
- April 11 – To Be Announced
- April 26 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO)
- May 9 – Blackstreet
- May 16 – Ying Yang Twins & Soulja Boy
Notes
- Dates and performers subject to change
- Additional artists may be announced
- Park-specific details available at SeaWorld.com
SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.
