SeaWorld Unveils a Coast-to-Coast Live Music Series for 2026

A nationwide concert lineup brings high-energy performances and crowd-pleasing artists to SeaWorld parks from spring through summer, included with park admission

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld returns in 2026 with an expanded, coast-to-coast live music series, building on its established concert programming across U.S. parks and placing live entertainment at the center of the SeaWorld guest experience throughout the spring and summer seasons.

Launching in early 2026 in conjunction with Seven Seas Food Festival and continuing through the summer at select parks, the 2026 series blends nostalgia-driven favorites with contemporary performers, offering guests multiple opportunities to enjoy full-length live concerts throughout the season. The national lineup includes acts such as Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Gene Simmons, Ying Yang Twins, Uncle Kracker, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, appearing at SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio.

With concerts included in park admission and available across multiple events and weekends, an Annual Pass offers guests the most flexible way to access the full 2026 concert lineup from the start of the season.

Guests can expect:

Full-length live concerts on select dates, included with all forms of park admission

A full-day park experience that pairs food festivals, attractions, and animal encounters with evening live music performances

The flexibility to attend multiple concerts throughout the season with an Annual Pass

Limited-time ticket and pass offers available by location

"Live music continues to be one of the most engaging experiences we offer our guests," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "This year's lineup brings together artists that have shaped music culture across generations, adding an exciting new dimension to a SeaWorld visit and creating moments guests can only experience in our parks."

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando's live music series runs select dates from late January through mid-May, marking the park's most expansive concert season to date with more than 30 full-length live performances. Spanning six decades of music, the series features artists from the 1960s through today.

Program highlights include:

A broad mix of pop, hip-hop, rap, country, classic rock, alternative rock, punk, Latin, and Christian music

Featured performers such as Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Trace Adkins, The Fray, Omar Courtz, Ying Yang Twins, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.



and Weekend concerts staged at Bayside Stadium throughout the spring season

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego's live music series delivers 16 live concerts included with park admission, running from spring through late summer across three signature seasonal events.

Program highlights include:

Concerts staged at the Bayside Amphitheater along Mission Bay

Performances integrated into Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, and Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ

A genre-spanning lineup featuring pop, hip-hop, R&B, rap, rock, and country, with throwback favorites alongside contemporary artists, including Bow Wow , Soulja Boy , Ying Yang Twins , and Jordin Sparks .

, , , and . Additional artists include Fitz and the Tantrums, Phillip Phillips, Skillet, E-40, Too Short, Warren G, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio introduces a new live music component to its Seven Seas Food Festival in 2026, adding select concerts to the spring season.

Program highlights include:

Performance dates from late March through mid-May

A mix of pop, hip-hop, Latin, contemporary Christian, and throwback music

Acts such as Elvis Crespo, Soulja Boy, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

Guest Access and Annual Pass Value

SeaWorld's 2026 concert series is included with regular park admission, giving guests added value during their visit. Annual Pass Members can enjoy season-long access to multiple concerts across parks and events, along with the flexibility to attend performances throughout the spring and summer.

Park-specific concert schedules, ticket options, and Annual Pass details are available at SeaWorld.com, with additional performance announcements released ahead of each park's seasonal events.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences ranging from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides, special events, and live entertainment. For more than 60 years, SeaWorld has advanced marine conservation through science, education, and exceptional animal care. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, having helped more than 42,000 animals to date. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact

2026 SeaWorld Live Music Series

Full Artist Lineups & Dates

This addendum provides full artist lineups and performance dates by park. All concerts are included with park admission on select dates unless otherwise noted.

SeaWorld Orlando – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

Dates: January 31 – May 17, 2026

Location: Bayside Stadium

Confirmed performers include:

Jan. 31 – Flo Rida

– Flo Rida Feb. 1 – Saliva

– Saliva Feb. 7 – Bow Wow

– Bow Wow Feb. 14 – The Click Five

– The Click Five Feb. 15 – Warrant

– Warrant Feb. 20 – Jefferson Starship

– Jefferson Starship Feb. 21 – Omar Courtz

– Omar Courtz Feb. 22 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO )

– Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of ) Feb. 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

– Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall Feb. 28 – Gene Simmons

– Gene Simmons March 6 – Smash Mouth

– Smash Mouth March 7 – Maddie & Tae

– Maddie & Tae March 8 – I Love the 90s Tour (Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd)

– I Love the 90s Tour (Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd) March 14 – Connor Price

– Connor Price March 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow & Animotion

– Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow & Animotion March 21 – All-4-One

– All-4-One March 22 – The Beach Boys

– The Beach Boys March 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash

– Soulja Boy & Baby Bash March 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums

– Fitz and the Tantrums April 4 – Brett Young

– Brett Young April 10 – Chris Janson

– Chris Janson April 11 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced April 12 – The Fray

– The Fray April 17 – Uncle Kracker

– Uncle Kracker April 18 – Trace Adkins

– Trace Adkins April 25 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced April 26 – Boyz II Men

– Boyz II Men May 1 – Bonnie Tyler

– Bonnie Tyler May 2 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced May 9 – Grupo Manía

– Grupo Manía May 16 – Proyecto Uno

– Proyecto Uno May 17 – To Be Announced

Additional surprise performers to be announced.

SeaWorld San Diego – 2026 Concert Series

Dates: Spring through late summer 2026

Location: Bayside Amphitheater

Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts

March 14 – Fitz and the Tantrums

– Fitz and the Tantrums March 21 – The Band Perry

– The Band Perry April 18 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced April 25 – Phillip Phillips

Summer Spectacular Concert Series

June 6 – Ying Yang Twins

– Ying Yang Twins June 13 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced June 20 – Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boys

– Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boys June 27 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO )

– Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of ) July 11 – E-40

– E-40 July 18 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced July 25 – Soulja Boy & Paul Wall

– Soulja Boy & Paul Wall Aug. 1 – Jordin Sparks

– Jordin Sparks Aug. 8 – Too Short & Warren G

No concert on July 4.

Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ

Aug. 15 – Saliva

– Saliva Aug. 22 – Uncle Kracker

– Uncle Kracker Aug. 29 – Skillet

SeaWorld San Antonio – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

Dates: March 29 – May 16, 2026

Confirmed performers include:

March 29 – Elvis Crespo

– Elvis Crespo April 11 – To Be Announced

– To Be Announced April 26 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO )

– Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of ) May 9 – Blackstreet

– Blackstreet May 16 – Ying Yang Twins & Soulja Boy

Notes

Dates and performers subject to change

Additional artists may be announced

Park-specific details available at SeaWorld.com

