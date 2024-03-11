United Raises Miles for Girls Scouts of the USA to Help Inspire the Next Generation of Leaders

Miles donated will help offset travel costs for Girl Scouts participating in educational experiences and leadership programs across the country

United will match the first one million miles raised for Girl Scouts of the USA through Miles on a Mission, United's leading fundraising and crowdsourcing program

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, in celebration of International Women's Day and Girl Scouts' 112th birthday, United is encouraging MileagePlus® members to donate miles to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to help fund life-changing experiences for Girl Scouts through travel.

United will match the first one million miles raised for GSUSA through Miles on a MissionSM, United's leading fundraising and crowdsourcing program, giving MileagePlus members a chance to use their miles for good. Travel is an essential part of many Girl Scouts' journeys as they are encouraged to explore, make global connections and cultivate skills they can use for the rest of their lives. More than 59,000 Girl Scouts traveled either domestically or internationally in 2023, with many troops funding their own adventures with money earned through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®.

"We are honored to be the featured partner for United's Miles on a Mission program this month," said Wendy Lou, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Membership, GSUSA. "As we come to a close on our 2024 cookie season and many are figuring out creative ways to use their cookie proceeds, including travel, we hope this program can help them take their travel dreams even farther."

Since 2022, United Airlines has supported GSUSA in its mission. Through the partnership, GSUSA created resources for both volunteers and council staff to deliver STEM programs and broaden the variety of educational opportunities for Girl Scouts.

According to GSUSA research, girls who participate in Girl Scout STEM programs are more confident in their math and science abilities and show more interest in STEM subjects and careers.

"At United, we believe that aviation can help connect people and unite the world," said Helon Hammond, VP of Global Learning, People and Community Impact for United. "We are proud to support Girl Scouts of the USA to ensure that members have access and are encouraged to explore and continue learning through travel. We hope to inspire young leaders to continue learning through travel and pursuing careers in aviation."

Visit united.com/donate today to learn more about how you can donate miles to Girl Scouts of the USA and become a MileagePlus member for free. Members can donate their miles to GSUSA until April 12.

To volunteer, join or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

