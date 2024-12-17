United Real Estate Announces Kansas City Merger with SunWest Real Estate Advisors

The move brings an active SunWest luxury portfolio to United's Midwest service footprint

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate announced today that SunWest Real Estate Advisors has joined its Kansas City-based operations, Platinum Realty, one of the region's largest brokerages with more than 2,500 agents serving seven major Midwest markets.

SunWest agents gain competitive tools, industry-leading technology and resources such as PPO healthcare plans, wealth planning and enhanced luxury property marketing services. Platinum Realty continues its growth in the luxury real estate space with SunWest's luxury expertise.

SunWest agents gain access to seven major Midwest markets and the tools and resources of Platinum Realty's national partner, United Real Estate

United Real Estate President Rick Haase comments on the merger, "It's gratifying to have Jerry Braklow and his team of affiliates join us as we grow our presence in the Kansas City area. We are excited to be able to deliver more tools, services and supports to the entire SunWest Team."

SunWest Operating Principal and Partner Jerry Braklow explains what's driving the merger, "We had grown SunWest Real Estate Advisors into a successful luxury services brokerage but realized that if we wanted to reach our goals, we needed a strong partner with the large market presence of Platinum Realty and the deep resources of its national partner, United Real Estate."

"This merger allows us to flow into the model Platinum has built and expand exponentially. Our principles and values are well aligned with a shared mission of putting real estate agents at the center of everything we do. This merger is the next great step forward for everyone," he added.

SunWest Missouri Broker and Partner Monet Deshler shares what attracted them to Platinum Realty, "Platinum's focus on supporting agents and promoting their business were major draws for us. We are empowering them to shine and position their brand however they choose. Together, we're providing the tools agents need to expand their businesses through advanced marketing and education to elevate client experiences.

Unlike some brands that charge excessive fees to sustain their operations—leaving agents feeling nickel-and-dimed—Platinum agents only pay for the services they choose. This approach allows agents to invest in their business and clients without the burden of unnecessary fees."

Platinum's Director of Growth and Market Development, Rob Hill, explains how the merger is additive for SunWest and Platinum, "SunWest agents will have additional technology and resources offered by Platinum and United Real Estate. They are receiving a lot more than what a typical merger brings. By combining companies, we're growing all our agents' professional networks, market presence and national referral base. They will have more office support and locations to meet with clients, and the luxury expertise of the SunWest team raises all boats."

About Platinum Realty

Founded in 2005, Platinum Realty was conceived as a brokerage unlike any other – the name "Platinum" was chosen to reflect its quality and rarity. Designed by an agent for agents, Platinum Realty is a ten-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company and is widely recognized by the media and real estate industry. It is a market share leader and one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the Midwest, with over 2,500 agents in thirteen offices serving five states and seven major markets.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

