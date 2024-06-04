United Real Estate Bolsters North Texas Presence with Merger of Stryve Realty and United Real Estate | DFW Properties

Stryve Realty is the second Fort Worth-based brokerage to join United in the past 12 months

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United), the nation's eighth largest brokerage, announced today a merger between Stryve Realty, based in Fort Worth, and United Real Estate | DFW Properties, based in Grapevine, solidifying its foothold in North Texas.

United Real Estate expands North Texas operations with a Fort Worth real estate merger.

The combined operations include two offices in Fort Worth and one in Grapevine under the United banner. The move expands United | DFW Properties to more than 200 agents servicing the region. Stryve Realty founder Shawn Buck will support brokerage services and organizational growth as Associate Broker, Strategic Growth Partner moving forward.

Buck comments, "This partnership is the right move at the right time. The brokerage industry is quickly evolving. United is empowering agents and teams to build their own brands and run their businesses according to their needs. It's a bottom-up instead of a top-down management approach. My agents will benefit from United's level of brand recognition, top-notch technology, training, referral network, healthcare plans and retirement, to name a few. They're poised to provide a superior level of service."

Managing Partner/President, Andy Bearden, states, "We are coming alongside Shawn, adding to and enhancing his tools, technology and support. We are taking his resources to the next level. I believe he will find he's in business with good partners who care about their agents, and we think the same way about him. There are many brokerage leaders like Shawn who could benefit from a conversation with United."

This is the second merger in 12 months for United | DFW Properties, following its October 2023 merger with Insight Realty, which added approximately 100 agents to the agency. Stryve Realty's 60 agents and existing Fort Worth office expand United's service footprint and support services for agents and consumers.

Principal Broker and Partner of United | DFW Properties, Brenda Cole, underscores the synergistic union, "With this merger, we are making a positive impact on the lives of our agents. I could not be happier to bring Shawn and Stryve Realty into our circle and show United to others. We are excited to have a larger family to share with and to learn from. We have gained a new team of commercial and residential agents, added a new office in Fort Worth, expanded our agent support team and increased our value to agents and consumers."

Rick Haase, President of parent company, United Real Estate, explains, "We are thrilled to have Shawn and his agents join United Real Estate in the DFW market. Shawn's deep caring for his agents and clients, as well as his standing in the local real estate community, make him a perfect fit for our organization and his new role. As is always the case when new talent joins our company, there is a reciprocity of learning from each other. With this merger, we are raising all boats."

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 158 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

